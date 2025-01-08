Levelling up your IT career in 2025? These are the skills you need

It looks like 2025 is going to be a busy year for IT experts, so what do professionals need to know to stay ahead of the pack?

Propelled by skill shortages, changing business needs and advancing technologies, the IT landscape is a vastly different entity to what it was even just five years ago. From programming and cybersecurity, to data analysis and network engineering, the potential for an exciting career in IT is virtually limitless, if you have the skills.

So, as we begin to traverse the working landscape of the new year, what skills will be crucial to professionals operating in the IT space and how can they be leveraged in a market crying out for experts?

Soft skills

While it is perhaps not the first thought that comes to mind when asked about specific IT skills, soft skills are a vital must-have nonetheless. The jobs encompassed under the IT umbrella range in complexity, from the foundational, to the extraordinarily nuanced. For that reason, employees skilled in communication, delegation and organisation, among others, will have an edge on their colleagues.

AI and machine learning

Now this probably is the first skill you would think of when querying which abilities to learn for a long-lasting career in IT and for good reason. For better or worse, the world and its various industries are moving towards the full adoption of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Across the board, but particularly for those in tech-driven sectors such as IT, the failure to upskill or reskill in the area of machine learning and AI, will likely put you on the backfoot. Microcredentials and online courses can be a great, inexpensive and convenient way to achieve this.

Cybersecurity

Bleak as it is to admit it, the world is not getting any safer. In fact, recent events have shown that cyberattacks are becoming increasingly more common and sophisticated. The silver lining is that IT professionals, skilled in all-things cybersecurity are and will continue to be at the front line of an exciting, innovative and expertly skilled sector.

Additionally, while no job will ever offer 100pc employment security, a role in cybersecurity or even cybersecurity adjacent, in 2025, is a pretty safe bet, so if you have the interest, start your upskilling journey now.

Cloud

Research conducted by Gartner has suggested that by 2028 cloud computing will shift from being a technology disruptor to being an organisational requirement in the maintenance of business competitiveness. IT roles that involve cloud architecture or the use of cloud infrastructure demand a strong degree of niche skill, but, as more and more businesses adopt advanced cloud strategies as part of their day-to-day operations, it is a skill that could prove both vital and lucrative.

As with AI and the majority of skills on this list, there are a number of ways to improve your skills in a time and fashion that suits your lifestyle. Check out online courses, evening classes, blogs, industry events and even the local library for additional resources.

Leadership

While leadership skills do fall under the previously mentioned soft skills category, so crucial are they to a long-lasting career in IT, that they deserve their own section. Leadership skills are of course pivotal to virtually every job if you plan to develop professionally and rise through the ranks, but when it comes to IT, it is an absolute must-have.

Because the world of IT is advancing at such a rapid pace, anyone in a position of power in this sector needs to have robust leadership skills. Outside of that, those seeking a promotion and additional responsibility should be able to showcase their suitability for, what is likely to be, a very challenging role. Leaders in this area tend to oversee large cross-functional teams, so an arsenal of soft skills will be required.

Ultimately, a career in IT is somewhat like being a modern-day Renaissance man or woman. It requires a wealth of technical ability, the willingness to embrace uncertainty, an explorer’s mindset and an eagerness to develop and grow in tandem with the people around you.

If you have your sights set on a career in this industry, as long as you are always striving to improve and build upon those skills, there is really no wrong way to approach your personal and professional development. Just stick with it and you will soon see the results.

