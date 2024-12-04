Do you have the necessary skills for a career in smart systems?

From wearables and sensors, to smart cities and intelligent furniture, the world of smart systems is limitless for anyone with the desire to learn.

Smart systems have the potential to tackle many of the globe’s most pressing concerns and are revolutionising how we live and work in the modern era. Whether it is in sustainability, accessibility, industrial transformation or another of the many exciting roles generated by smart systems, it is a dynamic career route for anyone eager to be at the forefront of innovation.

As a constantly evolving field that encompasses a wide range of industries and roles, the skills needed to stay informed and ahead professionally are numerous, so what are some of the key skills you need in your arsenal, to make the most of your career in smart systems?

Foundational skill

As with every discipline, if you are to make waves and have an impact in that area, you need to have a strong understanding of the basics. While smart systems are incredibly broad, there are still a number of skills that are absolutely crucial for anyone starting out in the role.

For example, a professional new to smart systems should have experience working with or at the least an understanding of IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics and data, as the majority of technologies created for smart systems will require knowledge in these categories.

It would also be useful to research the background of smart systems, as well as its various applications, as at some point you may have to narrow down the areas in which you have specific interest.

Technically specific

While a broad knowledge in technical areas such as AI and ML is a must-have, professionals should also be specific about the skills that they intend to further develop. For example, when it comes to programming languages, people should aim to learn the languages most commonly used by experts in this profession, such as JavaScript, C/C++ and Python.

But if you want to really impress, once you have the basics, why not explore other languages that are popular but less commonly deployed, such as Lua or Go, to give yourself a competitive edge.

Additionally, when studying and improving upon your IoT skills, as soon as you have grasped the concepts of software and hardware, don’t be afraid to get ultra specific and consider topics outside of the career you think you may aim for. With the way the world is moving and how quickly new technologies are causing industries to collide, who knows what your job requirements may be in 10 years time.

Sustainability and smart city infrastructure

While you may not be aiming for a career in the development of smart cities, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t need the skills that best compliment this aspect of the industry. Smart cities and sustainable technologies are the future and likely the best chance the globe has to actualise the ambitious goals set down to combat the climate crisis.

For that reason, many people may find that, despite not working directly in the area of smart city development, they are tasked with creating technologies that are interconnected, energy-efficient, cost-effective and above all, sustainable.

To meet this growing demand, professionals should consider upskilling in soft as well as hard skills, for example a well-rounded skillset could include talents in areas such as environmental literacy, green retrofitting, sustainability ethics, data analytics, sustainability reporting and project management.

Data security and ethics

Because powering smart systems requires a huge amount of data, it is vital that, in this era of cyber vulnerability, professionals in this space have a near expert knowledge of data security and cyber ethics. Those hoping to make a positive impact working with smart systems should upskill on current cybersecurity topics, as well as potential future innovations that will require a high degree of security, such as quantum computing.

While technical skill in this area is an absolute must, professionals should also ensure that they understand the implications of using such technologies and have a strong grounding in cybersecurity ethics and privacy. As advancements continue to be made in this sector, professionals are going to face increasingly tough challenges, so it is best to be prepared.

All-in-all, due to the diverse nature of the industry, a career in smart systems can be full of excitement, innovation and opportunity, just make sure that you give yourself every chance to upskill.

