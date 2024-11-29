New year, new you: Is it time to ditch the career plan and start again?

Here are some things to consider before leaping into a new career.

The majority of us have, to some degree, a career plan that dictates our choices and our actions, often leading us down what we are told will be a linear path towards our goals. But frequently the career trajectory is anything but smooth sailing and it can be frustrating working towards an objective that seems to be constantly out of reach.

If you find that regardless of your work, effort and ambition, that you aren’t meeting those milestones that you had set for yourself, then it might just be time to do away with the old career plan and start anew. But what do you need to know?

Are you in the right place?

While some people will say that life’s adventures are about the journey and not the destination, in this case it is 100pc about the destination – though that doesn’t mean that the journey can’t be fun too. Basically it is all about knowing what takes priority and to understand that you need to have a very clear idea of what your endgame looks like.

Part of the reason why you might not be reaching your goals as quickly as you had anticipated may be because you aren’t in the position to actualise those plans. So, with an electrical device or a good old fashioned pen and paper, why not write out a loose plan, that includes the job you want, the title you are aiming for, in the industry that appeals to you.

If your current career, title and industry are adjacent to what you really want and you can’t realistically morph your present role into the one you are aiming for over time and it may be time to move on. Confirming your objectives is step one and probably the most important stage.

Be prepared to start again

Whether you are an intern, a recent graduate, previously established in your role, a returning employee, or a semi-retired professional, starting any new position can be stressful and may come with a degree of anxiety. Once you have made the decision to scrap the old career plan and begin anew, you likely will have butterflies, but embrace it as the next phase of your professional life.

Accepting that you may have to start at the very beginning will help you assess your skills, the areas you fall down in and how much you need to prepare if you are to have the career you want. By seeking mentorship and work-shadowing opportunities and engaging with upskilling and reskilling programmes, you can confidently prepare yourself for what comes next.

Don’t let self doubt scupper your plans, instead embrace the uncertainty and work on what you know you don’t know.

Put yourself out there

Though it may be somewhat exaggerated, many people will tell you that a high percentage of jobs are actually commonly known as hidden jobs, that is to say, the advertisements promoting the positions are internal and never made public. So, if you have decided to move on from your current position and start a new chapter, my advice is to be proactive about it.

Don’t wait for the dream job to find its way to you, instead build up a network of potential industry peers, attend events showcasing the latest in that sector, work on your job hunting documentation so it perfectly represents you and earn facetime with industry leaders, so you can introduce yourself and the idea of you working in their organisations.

While you may well find your next role the traditional way, why not go that extra 10pc and get your new career off to a flying start?

Don’t apply too much pressure

Nowadays there is a lot of pressure to be great at everything you try your hand at, whether that is in a professional or personal capacity, but in trying to be perfect you can do more harm than good, particularly when it comes to your mental health.

Changing up your career is undeniably a momentous decision, as you have to take into consideration a number of other factors, such as your finances, familial obligations and your own personal happiness, among others. But, it is also a joyous occasion, as you are chasing something that you truly want.

So, even though it can be difficult to separate yourself from the noise, don’t put so much pressure on yourself to get everything right the first time around. Every new job has a period of trial and error where you work to figure out how you can best contribute and show your skills.

And if it isn’t all that you thought it would be, then why not start again and again and again? If life has just one message it is that time is too precious to throw away on something that doesn’t fulfill you, so keep chasing your dream career until you get it.

