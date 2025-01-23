Does your system for annual reviews need some revision?

Not all work processes are created equal and when it comes to how you evaluate performance, sometimes it can help to get a little creative.

Performance reviews, whether they are monthly, quarterly, biannually or once a year, are designed to identify how an employee is faring, the progress they have (or haven’t) made and where there might be opportunities to excel. But that isn’t always going to be the outcome if the system in place is not suited to the workplace in which it has been deployed.

As with every work-based assessment, reviews are a tool that needs to take into consideration the goals of both the organisation and the individual, so both parties are on the same page about what is working, what has not been effective and the best route to take going forward. So, what type of review process does your company utilise and is it time for a change?

Traditional method

There is a reason that the traditional methods are so popular. They are fairly standard, tried and tested and aren’t likely to catch anyone off guard. When it comes to performance reviews the traditional method, though it may differ here and there depending on the organisation, tends to follow a typical pattern of straightforward evaluation.

Often this is achieved via checklists to determine if an employee is meeting expectations, a ranking system where the employee is marked using a scale typically from one to five, or a 360-degree feedback system wherein employers build a complete picture of an employee’s performance, with input from other internal stakeholders.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with sticking with what you know, especially if it is the method that best appeals to everyone, company-wide.

Self-evaluation

For many companies it is important to know that the employees have insight into their own performances, that they can recognise strengths as well as their weaknesses and that they have a strategy for how they would like to progress and improve professionally. Self-evaluations are an ideal solution for organisations that expect a high degree of awareness, initiative and confidence.

The companies that intend to implement a self-review should ensure that employees are notified in advance, so they have the time to organise their thoughts and perhaps write down a number of items they feel are relevant to the evaluation.

Additionally, while this method does encourage the employee to share their thoughts on how they are doing, it is also important that organisational leaders state whether or not an individual’s self-assessment is correct and also how they personally think the employee is faring. This lets the employee know if they are on the right track, or if they have veered too far.

Peer-review

Peer-review methods, though controversial for obvious reasons, may be the best option for companies that expect teams to work cohesively, cross-functionally and like a well-oiled machine with little room for error. This system requires co-workers of a similar status, who work together frequently, to review each other transparently and without bias.

While peer reviews have the potential to result in bias, fractured professional relationships and confusion, if properly executed they are a great way to identify skill gaps within teams, develop trust among co-workers and promote accountability.

To avoid embarrassment or resentment it can be helpful to keep peer-review contributors anonymous. Additionally, employers should be receptive to feedback regarding the suitability of this particular method.

Continuous assessment

This method does exactly what it says on the tin. Though this is the complete antithesis of the annual review, it sometimes exists alongside it, via routine assessment throughout the year. Short-term goals and ambitions tend to be the focus and it is an ideal way to boost skill and confidence.

Typically, this method is achieved via regular check-ins, the ability to meet milestones, by casually observing behaviour and accomplishments and through training and development.

Employers should note that there are a multitude of benefits in favour of this system. For example, it enables employees to see their own improvement over time and research suggests that it can enhance the employee experience. However, because it is based on a system of establishing an average, it can take time to see results. So employers need to be sure that this is the best possible method for the current workforce.

The list of potential performance reviews could go on and on and on, as organisations are always coming up with new and innovative ways to gauge success. What’s important to remember is, the system should always fit in with the workforce, not the other way around, and if it simply isn’t working, scrap it.

