Tech, talking and other top tips for talent retention

Leaders looking to retain staff should focus on a few key strategies that place the employee, as well as the overall organisational goals, at the centre of their operation.

Nowadays, for organisations and industries as a whole, retaining staff is becoming a considerable challenge. The consequences of losing out on skilled employees are often felt throughout a company in the form of lower productivity, decreased morale and a weakened talent portfolio. Luckily, for the organisations willing to invest in their people, there are a number of strategies to deploy when upskilling for retention.

Look inwards, not outwards

When a new position becomes available within a company it can be tempting to start looking at who you can add to your existing roster. The world of work and the skills needed to keep it turning are constantly shifting, so it stands to reason that you would look outwards to find a person who encompasses a range of skills that you hope to add to the workplace skillset.

However, by upskilling the staff already in your employ and entrusting them with additional responsibilities, you not only improve their capabilities, but you engender trust and offer a path towards personal and professional growth. If employees can see with their own eyes that their career will have an upwards trajectory, then they will likely show more loyalty to that organisation.

Make it personal

‘Make it personal’ is not often a phrase that is used positively in a workplace setting. In this scenario however, it is apt. Employers looking to retain talented staff via strategies that incorporate upskilling should ensure that each employee has a personal development plan supported by the organisation.

Occasional one-on-one meetings to discuss progress and aspirations are also an ideal time to identify future opportunities for upskilling. By getting behind an employee as they navigate their career, it shows that the company is invested in the progress of its workforce and will support them in their educational endeavours.

Free range employees

For the most part we are all in agreement that organisational silos – where teams are isolated from other departments of an organisation – can be anti-productive, as they limit cognitive diversity, prevent larger-scale collaboration and work against the natural evolution of workplace dynamics. However, because they also come with some benefits, namely, close workplace relationships, increased control over projects and accountability that often leads to higher standards, employers may be hesitant to disassemble them.

But by encouraging employees to explore alternative upskilling opportunities and engage cross-functionally, organisations can take the positives of silo systems, without the negatives. Employees can learn in areas that they may not have previously considered relevant and apply their newfound skills to their role.

Let everyone chip in

Now this one might not work for every organisation. However, if your company can facilitate it, job rotation – whereby employees routinely swap roles and take on new responsibilities – is a creative and effective way to encourage upskilling. Much like those who work cross-functionally, employees can learn how different departments run and acquire a wealth of new talents.

It will reduce the likelihood of employees beginning to feel as though their career is stagnating and may well open up new opportunities for growth within their current company. Employers should however be patient as not every employee is going to respond well to this system and organisations should be receptive to feedback, particularly from those who are finding it is not improving their abilities.

Be tech conscious

Many organisations have placed bans upon the use of AI technologies in the workplace, for reasons that are both obvious and well-founded. However, for many, AI technologies, when deployed ethically and with the consent of the employer, can alleviate the burden of a heavy or unmanageable workload.

By listening to employees in relation to the adoption of organisational AI and training them in the safe and responsible use of those tools, employers can protect employee wellbeing and upskill the workforce, without compromising cybersecurity.

We are living in a digital age and whether we like it or not, modern-day workers have expectations when it comes to company-wide AI policies and training. The organisations aiming to retain staff for a longer period should ensure that theirs is accessible, transparent and open to revision if needed.

