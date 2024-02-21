7 top tech tools for HR leaders

From people insights delivered via data to employee recognition initiatives, here are some useful platforms to know if you work in HR.

Many people in the HR space agree that tech can and should be used to enhance the important job HR professionals do. Tech tools can be useful for things like tracking your personal productivity – we’re not talking employee spyware here, let’s be clear – and managing the success of wellbeing programmes.

There are a lot of things tech can do for HR workers, as is evident from the amount of tools on the market. Let’s take a look at some of these in a second, but first, a quick word on AI, which is continuing to be a huge trend. When we spoke to some HR leaders for our AI-focused HR Tech Trends 2024 piece, a few people urged caution as technology can be abused or misused.

So, explore tech by all means but don’t forget the humans that are supposed to benefit from all of it. And don’t let yourself get sucked in by companies’ sales pitches, no matter how well-meaning. If you don’t think their tech will revolutionise your workforce or whatever they are promising don’t be afraid to shop around for another option.

Workhuman

It’s always nice to be recognised and Workhuman makes employee recognition software. It also regularly releases HR reports that give interesting insights into working culture. Most recently, it looked at why having a ‘work personality’ can be a bad thing and the scourge of answering emails over the holidays.

Bonusly

Bonusly sits in the engagement and employee recognition category also. It helps HR teams automate processes and it offers digital rewards for workers. Its analytics tech provides insights into organisational culture, as well as individuals, business decisions and more.

Wrike

The CRM (customer relationship management) and work management software maker acts as a cloud-based platform for businesses to manage their various cross-departmental duties. A while back, it introduced new AI features designed to assist teams with productivity.

BrightHR

At the beginning of this year, BrightHR’s CTO Alastair Brown wrote a piece rounding up what he sees as the top HR tech trends for the coming year. Spoiler alert: AI featured heavily, but so did cloud tech and flexible working practices.

BrightHR has been in the people management business for years, making tech to support HR teams’ efforts. It offers employment law services, learning initiatives and health and safety software among other services.

Boundless

Founded by Irishwoman Dee Coakley, Boundless is looking to ease the compliance woes employers and HR teams face when they hire abroad or across borders. Boundless’ platform manages all aspects of hiring, pay and benefits for employers who want to hire global talent without the pain of reading up on local employment law.

Greenhouse

When this writer spoke to Sarah Harnett, senior director of people business partner at Greenhouse, as part of HR Week she said data analytics is a great way to gain insight into your team.

Greenhouse’s focus is on the data side of things; using tech to track progress and make more informed decisions is its bread and butter. It was one of the many companies that warned of the perils of shoddy AI practices in HR.

SHL

SHL’s tech provides HR leaders with GDPR-compliant and above-board data on their people so they can make more informed people management decisions. Like some other tools on this list, SHL is very data-focused. Its global solutions director of volume hiring, Andy Neleson, recently gave SiliconRepublic.com an insight into the types of hiring assessments that recruiters use when making staff decisions.

