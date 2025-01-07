404 wellbeing not found: How to avoid tech career burnout

Burnout can occur in any career, but in tech, with the seemingly endless screen time, it can be that bit more jarring.

No matter the job or industry, everyone is capable of becoming burned out. While every career is stressful in its own right, the role of the technology professional, by virtue of its inability to escape the digital realm, comes with a unique set of challenges.

Modern technology experts are working in an era that is being defined by rapid digital advancement. This, coupled with the rising demand for high-calibre professionals, has made it virtually impossible to slow down, for fear of harming personal growth, networking efforts and career opportunities.

Whether it is exhaustion, mental fatigue, a physical ailment or one of the dozens of other associated symptoms, the effects of burnout can wreak havoc on your personal and professional life, meaning you have to deal with it as soon as you can, to avoid the issue worsening. So, how can people in technology careers manage burnout before they flame out?

Burnout versus tiredness

From time to time, we all experience job-related tiredness, boredom and apathy, however, for the vast majority of people it is a fleeting fancy and we quickly perk ourselves back up and put the spark back into our working day.

For some, such as those in the throes of burnout, they are not merely stressed or tired, rather, they are so completely exhausted, mentally, physically and emotionally, that they require far more than just a decent night’s sleep and a pep talk. Tech professionals who are wary of mistaking burnout for stress should ensure that they can identify the key indicators.

For example, while tiredness can affect your emotional state, it is often resolved by taking a break, but if you find that you are frequently irritable, depressed, exhausted and lack motivation, then you are likely dealing with burnout. Similarly, you may lack enthusiasm for hobbies, weekends and other rest periods as the idea of letting the work pile up becomes overwhelming, triggering a conditioned response.

Information is power and knowing the difference between your usual feelings and ones brought on by burnout will be key to addressing the root cause of the problem.

Remember you’re an asset

The drive to recruit highly skilled technology professionals, with broad and niche capabilities, has resulted in tech experts feeling the need to constantly upskill in order to stay ahead of the curve. In trying to become expertly skilled in multiple areas, professionals are becoming highly capable, however, the pressure to keep moving and learning, while admirable, is not sustainable.

Additionally, there is somewhat of a disconnect between employers and technology staff in relation to the adoption of AI tools. Studies show that tech professionals are becoming overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new AI technologies and are increasingly frustrated by employer expectations, in relation to workflow and how these tools are to be integrated.

To avoid burnout, it is crucial that technology employees remember that they are a skilled asset for any organisation. There will always be someone trying to outdo you, you just have to meet your own expectations and be proud of your contributions. While upskilling is always encouraged, you should do so in a manner that is enjoyable, sustainable and makes sense for your career trajectory.

Know when to rest

If you are feeling tired, or could use a little silence to get your head on straight again, then brief breaks throughout the day may be all that is required to have you back to your usual self. Burnout does not work like that. Actual respite is needed.

In the case of tech professionals, not only should they take an extended break to reap the benefits of some time off, but they should also, to the best of their abilities, log off and unplug.

Because excessive screen time has been linked to a number of health issues, for example migraines, eye strain and back problems, not to mention the related mental health concerns, technology experts by virtue of their job are far more exposed to the negative side effects of too much screen time.

To avoid burnout, tech experts should make sure that whatever screens they are using during their time off are purely for recreational activities and not as a means to stay connected to the office. Just because your job exists primarily online does not mean that you have been uploaded to the internet too.

Ultimately, when it comes to burnout, it can be difficult to recognise when it has become an issue, as more often than not, the symptoms have set in already.

The best advice really is just be kind to yourself, eat well, get enough sleep and remember that you are in your current role because the organisation values your talents. If they consistently break your boundaries, overload you with work or disregard your wellbeing, leading to burnout, then it is likely not a company that has earned your loyalty.

