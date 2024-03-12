Airbnb bans indoor security cameras over privacy concerns

Airbnb is banning all indoor cameras from its listings from next month and has updated its policy on the use of outdoor devices like doorbell cameras.

Short-stay rental platform Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in its listings globally in order to prioritise privacy for its users.

The company said it previously allowed listed properties to have indoor security cameras in “common areas” such as hallways and living rooms. This was provided that they were disclosed before booking, were clearly visible and were not in locations such as bathrooms or bedrooms.

But Airbnb said it wants to simplify its security camera policy and has issued an outright ban on indoor cameras, which will enter into effect on 30 April. These changes will also include more “comprehensive rules” on the use of outdoor security cameras and other monitoring devices.

Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said the goal is to create “new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity”.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community,” Downs said.

After 30 April, Airbnb said any host that is reported for violating the policy will be investigated and that policy breaches could lead to listing or account removals.

Airbnb said outdoor devices like doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors are still permitted and can be an “effective, privacy-protective way” for hosts to monitor the security of their property.

But hosts will be required to disclose the presence and general location of any outdoor cameras before guests make a booking, similar to the previous indoor camera policy.

