Apple releases first major iOS update to align with EU laws

Apple also said that its Podcast app will now include auto-generated transcripts for episodes shortly after they are published, keeping up with the likes of Spotify.

The latest iOS 17.4 update marks the first time the Apple operating system complies with the Digital Markets Act in the EU, and includes support for alternative app stores.

In a detailed description of how the feature in going to work published yesterday (5 March), Apple said that users updating to the new iOS 17.4 will be able to install alternative app marketplaces as well as the apps offered through those stores.

These marketplaces can be used in addition to the App Store. This means that users in the EU can install an alternative app marketplace on their iPhone by downloading it directly from the website of the alternative app marketplace developer.

Because the feature is only available in the EU after the bloc made Apple comply with local laws, users must be physically present in an EU member state for it to work.

“If you leave the European Union for short-term travel, you’ll continue to have access to alternative app marketplaces for a grace period,” the company wrote in its update.

“If you’re gone for too long, you’ll lose access to some features, including installing new alternative app marketplaces. Apps you installed from alternative app marketplaces will continue to function, but they can’t be updated by the marketplace you downloaded them from.”

Earlier this week, the European Commission fined Apple more than €1.8bn for what it calls anti-steering provisions that restricted developers from informing iOS users of alternative music subscription options available outside the App Store, breaking EU antitrust laws.

While Apple has taken steps to comply with the EU’s competition rules in recent months, including allowing EU users to download apps from competing app stores on iOS, these measures have been criticised by a number of companies, including Spotify and Epic Games.

Additional layer of accessibility

One other notable update that comes with iOS 17.4 is in the realm of podcasts. Apple said that its Podcast app will now include auto-generated transcripts for episodes shortly after they are published. Creators can also opt out of the feature and include their own transcripts.

Transcripts for podcast episodes are convenient for most users, especially because they are searchable – meaning that a user can search for a specific term and go directly to that part of the episode. It is also essential for users who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“Introducing transcripts on Apple Podcasts builds on Apple’s commitment to making products and services for everyone,” said Sarah Herrlinger, senior director of global accessibility policy and initiatives at Apple.

“We are thrilled to make transcripts widely available for all, adding an additional layer of accessibility to the Podcasts experience.”

