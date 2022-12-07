Apple Music is getting a new karaoke feature called Sing

Set to release this month, the new feature will offer multiple lyric views and adjustable vocal levels to let users take the singing lead.

Apple is releasing a karaoke feature for its Music subscribers to help keep everyone in tune for the festive period.

Apple Music Sing will let users sing along to their favourite songs with real-time lyric displays. There is also an adjustable vocals feature, letting users alter the vocal levels on the track if they want to fully take the singing lead.

Apple said the upcoming feature offers multiple lyric views for various karaoke experiences, letting users have duets, sing in the background or take the lead. The real-time lyrics are also animated and dance to the rhythm of the vocals, to help aspiring singers keep the beat.

The company’s VP of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said the lyrics experience is “consistently one of the most popular features on our service”.

“We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing,” Schusser added. “It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

Apple Music plans to release more than 50 dedicated companion playlists, which contain songs and anthems that are optimised for the karaoke feature.

Joe Wadsworth, founder of the Online Recording Studio, described the new feature as a “game changer” that will help break down the boundaries between musicians and listeners.

“Karaoke lovers across the world will see this feature as a gift that keeps on giving, but it is also a great way for aspiring artists to practise their craft, with as much or as little help as they like from their favourite singers,” Wadsworth said.

“The real-time focus on rhythm, rather than just raw lyrics, should also help ensure users improve their performance and keep in tune – even if it’s just in the shower.”

The new Sing feature will be available later this month for Apple Music subscribers worldwide, on all compatible iPhone and iPad models, along with the new Apple TV 4K.

