Naviro: Helping musicians reach a new note in fan engagement

Ethan Monkhouse and Lola Nolan, recent computer science and business graduates from Trinity, want to change the way artists engage with their fans.

“The way in which artists connect with fans and support themselves has completely changed with the emergence of streaming platforms,” says Ethan Monkhouse, the recent graduate who co-founded Naviro, an analytics platform aimed at musicians. “Fans are represented by endless charts and metrics.”

The idea behind the Dublin-headquartered start-up founded last year is to help musical artists “recognise and nurture every fan” and create connections with them by “looking past” metrics and understanding the stories of the people behind them.

Essentially, the AI-powered platform helps musicians make the most of software technology to enhance engagement with their art and open new and alternative revenue streams.

“This personalised approach helps artists build more meaningful connections and directly supports their financial sustainability in the digital era,” Monkhouse explains.

How it all started

After graduating with an undergraduate degree in computer science and business from Trinity College Dublin two years ago, Monkhouse moved to London to work as a software engineer at fintech payments platform CheckOut.com. While there, he continued working on his own digital marketing agency called Typed, which uses AI to help business make sense of data and grow.

Originally from Kinsale, Co Cork, Monkhouse is of mixed Irish and South African heritage. While at Trinity, he met his Naviro co-founder Lola Nolan. Also a graduate of computer science and business, Nolan moved to London for a software engineering role. She has experience in Web3 development and digital marketing.

The two organised regular brainstorming sessions while in London and eventually established Naviro to help musicians strategise with more than just their instincts.

“Our technology offers a sophisticated platform that delves into extensive fan data, re-examining it to understand what defines a superfan and what resonates with an audience. Our unique algorithms categorise different types of fans and identify trends among them, enhancing artists’ online strategies,” Nolan, who is the CEO, explains.

“By analysing which actions convert more fans and understanding the fan journey, our software pinpoints strengths and weaknesses in an artist’s approach. This insight allows artists to optimise their strategies and make informed decisions for their next steps.”

Blending creativity with technology

According to the founders, the ultimate goal at Naviro is to provide artists and the management teams behind them software that helps them build a “genuine audience” and understand the “who, what, when and why” of their success.

“We want to enable them to focus on what they are passionate about: creating art, strategising, connecting and building their presence. Our goal is to offer a tool that truly makes a difference, ensuring every artist has the best opportunity for success,” Monkhouse says.

Nolan’s own interest in the music industry stems from her grandparents, who were both prominent figures in the Irish music scene. A hobby hula hooper, she has also been a finalist developer at competitions held by the European Space Agency and Nova.

“Internally, we strive to cultivate a brand and culture that encourages the expression of diverse interests and skills, even those that might not typically converge. As the founders of Naviro, we relish the chance to dive into the creative community while blending our passion for technology and business,” she said.

Currently a bootstrapped business with backing from some unnamed investors, Naviro is open to strategic partnerships and investments that align with its vision. “Our current priority is to deliver value to our customers and refine our product,” Monkhouse says. “For us, investment is not an end goal but a means to continue innovating and expanding our impact.”

