TikTok owner ByteDance acquires Chinese hospital chain for $1.5bn

The ByteDance deal comes just weeks after Amazon acquired US healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9bn as tech takes aim for healthcare.

TikTok-owner ByteDance has snapped up Amcare Healthcare, one of the largest private hospital chains in China, reportedly for $1.5bn.

The acquisition was first reported last week by the South China Morning Post, but details of the deal have emerged today (9 August).

Beijing-based Amcare, which runs multiple private women’s and children’s hospitals across major Chinese cities, is now wholly-owned by two ByteDance affiliates, Bloomberg reported.

The acquisition is one of China’s biggest tech deals since the government crackdown to rein in the power of tech giants in late 2020. The fact that it has been allowed to go through might be a signal of easing regulations.

ByteDance, which has seen its market cap shrink lately, is making further in-roads in the healthcare sector with this deal.

The social media giant already runs a healthcare app called Xiaohe that facilitates services such as online consultations and hospital appointments. This puts it in competition with local competitors such as Alibaba Health and Ping An Healthcare.

Globally, the acquisition is similar to moves made by Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Apple to enter and disrupt the traditional healthcare sector with technology.

Less than a month ago, Amazon acquired US healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9bn.

One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin said at the time the deal is an “immense opportunity to make the healthcare experience more accessible, affordable and even enjoyable for patients, providers and payers”.

ByteDance saw its valuation drop 25pc from last year to well below $300bn last month, according to Bloomberg, amid ongoing economic strains in the global tech sector.

The company also saw a shake-up in its top ranks last year after CEO Zhang Yiming stepped down because he thought he lacked “some of the skills that make an ideal manager”.

