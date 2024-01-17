Clanwilliam expands in Australia following acquisition

Acquired by Clanwilliam in 2017, HealthLink has snapped up several health-tech businesses from Telstra Health to accelerate its growth in the region.

HealthLink, part of the Irish health-tech Clanwilliam Group, is expanding its operations in Australia following the acquisition of several local businesses.

Argus, Connecting Care and eReferrals – all businesses owned by Australian health-tech Telstra Health – are now part of Clanwilliam’s HealthLink, which develops digital healthcare technologies such as messaging services, e-referrals and smart forms.

Clanwilliam, founded in 1996 by group CEO Howard Beggs, said that HealthLink is a leading health-tech business in Australia and New Zealand that connects more than 15,000 medical organisations. It acquired the business in 2017.

The acquisition of several businesses owned by Telstra Health will help HealthLink expand its operations in Australia without “disruption to services or support” for existing customers of all the businesses involved.

“We’re delighted to further expand our e-referrals business and continue to grow our operations across the Australian market,” Beggs said today (17 January). “As an Irish-founded company, we’ve rapidly accelerated our growth in recent years to become the global healthcare technology and services company we are today.”

Clanwilliam, which is based in Dublin, employs more than 1,000 people and provides more than 25 healthcare technology products across three continents.

In 2021, the company introduced new AI-powered technology to primary and secondary healthcare settings in Ireland, including AI-powered dictation and speech recognition tech. In September last year, Clanwilliam invested £10m in a UK expansion.

David Young, managing director of Clanwilliam Australia, said that the priority now is to ensure a “seamless transition” for new customers.

“The landscape of e-health is evolving, and HealthLink, as well as the wider Clanwilliam team, is committed to collaborating closely with stakeholders and customers, recognising the shared vision we all have for an exciting future marked by increased interoperability,” Young said.

“This decision is consistent with Telstra Health’s domestic and international growth strategy, focussing on the development of our clinical and interoperable solutions and partnering where it makes the most sense,” added Chris Norton, hospital care executive at Telstra Health.

