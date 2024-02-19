EU to take TikTok to task over Digital Services Act

The EU is probing TikTok over the protection of minors, transparency, addictive design, harmful content and more.

The European Commission is opening a formal investigation into ByteDance-owned TikTok as it suspects the Chinese company of potential breaches of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The basis for the investigation is the EU’s evaluation of a risk assessment report that TikTok sent it in 2023 following its designation as a ‘very large online platform’. Along with several others, including X, Meta and Google, TikTok was earmarked by the EU as a powerful entity in the tech market whose influence needs to be controlled.

Very large online platforms were obliged under the terms of the DSA to submit risk assessment reports. The EU has today (19 February) said it is concerned TikTok may be in breach of the regulations in areas linked to the protection of minors, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, as well as the risk management of addictive design and harmful content.

Now that the investigation is underway, the bloc will gather the information it needs relating to its enquiries, such as sending additional requests for information and conducting interviews or inspections. There is no deadline for formal proceedings; in this case, it is open-ended. The EU can accept measures TikTok takes to address its grievances or it can begin other disciplinary measures for non-compliance.

Safety of users

Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, highlighted the protection of minors on tech platforms as a major focus of the DSA.

“As a platform that reaches millions of children and teenagers, TikTok must fully comply with the DSA and has a particular role to play in the protection of minors online. We are launching this formal infringement proceeding today to ensure that proportionate action is taken to protect the physical and emotional wellbeing of young Europeans.”

However, Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s EVP for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said the duty to protect extended to all users, young and old.

“The safety and wellbeing of online users in Europe is crucial. TikTok needs to take a close look at the services they offer and carefully consider the risks that they pose to their users – young as well as old. The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation without prejudice to the outcome.”

TikTok is the second very large online platform to fall foul of the DSA; the EU probed X last year.

