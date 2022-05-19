Dublin-based Fexillon picks the UK as its next expansion target

Fexillon plans to double its headcount by the end of the year and has partnered with Microsoft to develop a range of digital services.

Building tech company Fexillon, formerly called Integrated Facilities Solutions (IFS), has announced today (19 May) that it plans to establish new offices in the UK this year as part of its European growth strategy.

The company plans to double its headcount before the end of the year and will establish new bases in London and Birmingham. Fexillon said this will position it to support building owner operators in the UK with their regional and global carbon footprints.

The Dubln-based company works with blue-chip firms in the public and private sectors to provide a more streamlined approach to property management and assist in planning, design, construction, handover, operations and maintenance for building owners and operators.

“Over 22 years we have built a strong reputation for quality and innovation,” said Fexillon co-CEO and co-Founder, Kieran Beggan. “Our solutions offer peace of mind for blue-chip firms in the public and private sector, providing a more streamlined approach to buildings and property management.

Last year, the company raised €2m in funding through the Davy EIIS Fund to support its expansion into targeted US and European markets.

The company rebranded itself from IFS to Fexillon last December, when it shared plans to create 100 new jobs over the next three years to help expand its operations in the US, UK and Scandinavia.

When the Dublin-based firm rebranded, it also announced a collaboration with Microsoft on a range of services including digital twins, HoloLens technology and building information modelling integration.

Fexillon plans to utilise Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform to support digital replicas of Microsoft’s built infrastructure, to allow real time asset management at greater efficiency.

“Fexillon is now poised to become a significant player in Europe with our new UK base and the expansion of our international team,” Fexillon co-CEO George Harold said.

“Launching in the UK marks a strategic pivot in our future direction and ongoing development of the company, and we believe that the potential to unlock further opportunities in the UK and European markets are huge,” Harold added.

Fexillon’s clients include Bank of Ireland, the Mater Hospital, Hines, University of Strathclyde, Dublin Zoo, Fingal County Council and a number of multinational technology companies.

