Ireland’s Storm Technology gets acquired by Littlefish

The deal will expand the capabilities of both companies and help Storm Technology expand its services to the UK.

Irish digital transformation company Storm Technology has been acquired by Littlefish, a UK-based managed IT and cybersecurity services provider.

The acquisition gives both companies access to new markets – Littlefish plans to expand its customer base into Ireland, while Storm Technology will deliver its services to the UK market. The financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

Storm Technology was founded in 1995 and operates as a Microsoft business tech consultancy in Ireland. The company has grown to an entity with more than 160 staff across offices in Dublin, Galway and Belfast. In 2017, Storm expanded its operations through the acquisition of Ciall. The company also nabbed the Excellence in Talent Development gong at the 2017 Technology Ireland Awards.

The Irish company said being acquired by Littlefish will strengthen its service portfolio for both new and existing clients in Ireland, particularly within the managed IT services and cybersecurity space. Both companies plan to extend their capabilities across larger scale projects and to more clients.

“Joining forces with Littlefish marks an exciting step in our business and client journey, supporting our growth ambition and facilitating entry to the UK market, while reaffirming our commitment to the delivery of maximum client impact with the expansion of our existing capabilities – creating an end-to-end digital operating platform,” said Storm Technology CEO Karl Flannery.

“Our team and clients have been an integral part of our journey, and it was important to us that any partnership would build upon the values that have underpinned operations since we first opened in 1995. We are confident that we have found that partner in Littlefish.”

Littlefish was established in Nottingham in 2003 and has grown into an award-winning company with a team of nearly 650 people. The company provides its services to both public and private markets in the UK.

“This acquisition marks the next part of our success story, expanding our presence and footprint with a like-minded organisation and services that will materially enhance our Microsoft business solution capabilities,” said Littlefish CEO Steve Robinson.

