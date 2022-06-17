Fexco’s Ruth McCarthy appointed chair of Irish fintech body FPAI

Ruth McCarthy is CEO of Fexco Corporate Services. She previously specialised in financial regulation at Arthur Cox.

The Fintech Payments Association of Ireland (FPAI) has named Ruth McCarthy as its new chair.

McCarthy’s appointment was announced yesterday (16 June). FPAI is the representative body for the fintech sector in Ireland. It was established in 2015 and represents more than 75 members across the full spectrum of Irish fintech, from start-ups to multinational corporations.

McCarthy will be in charge of fulfilling the FPAI’s main objectives. These include facilitating dialogue and networking between members and stakeholders involved in tech and innovation in the financial services sector in Ireland. The organisation also runs education and networking initiatives for its members. It represents the interests of its members and stakeholders in dealing with regulators and policy makers.

As well as her new role within the FPAI, McCarthy is CEO of Fexco Corporate Services. The company is part of Irish-founded fintech company the Fexco Group. In 2018, McCarthy spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about her job at Fexco as part of its Leaders’ Insights series.

McCarthy said that the Irish fintech scene had “grown from being a fringe activity into a core pillar of innovation in financial services” in a relatively short time.

She added that she was honoured to have been chosen to chair the FPAI during “such an exciting and important period in the development of this dynamic sector”.

McCarthy said she would be working with the FPAI council to “implement an ambitious work programme” with its regulatory and policy working groups. The programme will include a collaborative workstreams and events on priority issues for the fintech sector.

FPAI is part of the wider Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). That body represents around 100 member institutions and associates, including licensed domestic and foreign banks and institutions operating in the financial marketplace in Ireland.

McCarthy was previously a director of Goodbody stockbrokers before its sale to AIB in 2021. Prior to joining Fexco she worked with Arthur Cox where she specialised in financial regulation. She is a chartered director of the American Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, and a member of the Industry Advisory Group for the Irish Government’s strategy for financial services.

