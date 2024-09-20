Jason Ward is back as MD for Dell Technologies Ireland

Ward now has responsibility for running Dell’s business in Ireland, Scandinavia and the Baltics, which he called a ‘diverse and challenging opportunity’.

Jason Ward has received a batch of promotions from Dell, becoming its VP of Northern Europe and the managing director of its Irish operations.

Ward was previously the MD of Dell Technologies Ireland until tech leader Catherine Doyle took the position last year. Doyle left the position when she became Microsoft Ireland’s general manager earlier this year. During that period, Ward lead the Dell Technologies EMEA global alliances team.

With these new VP and MD positions, Ward says he has responsibility for running Dell’s business in Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Finland and the Baltics, which he describes as a “diverse and challenging opportunity”.

“The breadth and variety within the countries I am responsible for will make this a really interesting and exciting opportunity,” Ward said. “I am particularly pleased to be back working with our teams in Ireland again – a country where I know lots of our customers and partners and have had the privilege of helping them along different stages of their transformation journeys in the past.”

Ward has been with Dell Technologies for nearly 14 years, starting as the company’s country manager for Ireland in 2010. Ward has more than 30 years’ experience in the tech sector, including a sales manager position with SAP between 2002 and 2010.

In 2020, Ward discussed what it was like leading a remote team during the Covid-19 pandemic, while in 2021 he shared the tech trends he was the most excited about, from the future of AI to the “game-changing” 5G. AI continues to be a key sector his clients are interested in.

“One common theme I’ve observed in my interactions with organisations and leaders is their focus on embracing generative AI securely and sustainably to drive innovation, unlock new market opportunities, productivity gains and cost savings,” Ward said. “The shift towards accelerated computing is revolutionising productivity levels, akin to the industrial revolution, with potential gains of 20-40pc.

“This is a conversation in every boardroom. It’s going to change the basis and is changing the basis of competition. And if you don’t have a strategy here, it’s an existential threat.”

