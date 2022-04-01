Google shares new fact checking features to help spot misinformation

Google shared details of its new resource page and partnerships it has created with multiple organisations fighting against misinformation.

Tech giant Google announced new features yesterday (31 March) to help its users spot misinformation and check the facts more clearly on developing stories.

One of these features is a new resource page with pointers to help users navigate information they’re searching online, with research from information literacy experts. Feature on this page include searching about the author of an article to get a sense of their credibility, or checking the publication date to make sure it’s still relevant.

Google product manager Nidhi Hebbar said on a blog post: “The widespread availability of information – from all different kinds of sources – is great for learning new facts and perspectives from around the world. But it can also make it difficult to sort out what information is credible and what isn’t.”

Another new feature being launched is a label to identify stories that have been frequently cited by other news organisations. This is designed to help readers find their way back to original sources of information.

Hebbar said the tech giant is hopeful this feature will elevate original reporting, by leading people to the original reporters who conducted an investigation, for example.

“The highly cited label is launching soon on mobile in English for the US and will roll out globally in the coming weeks,” Hebbar added.

In the lead up to International Fact-Checking Day which takes place tomorrow (2 April), Google also suggested its users utilise the Fact Check Explorer. This lets users search about different topics they have questions about. Google said its new tool collects more than 150,000 fact checks from “reputable publishers” from around the world.

Supporting global fact checkers

The tech giant said it has partnered with a number of fact-checking organisations globally to bolster their efforts to deal with misinformation. The largest among these collaborations is a deal with the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN) at the nonprofit Poynter Institute.

Google said this partnership is designed to provide training and resources to fact-checkers and industry experts around the world. The tech giant said the IFCN will create a new programme to help collaboration, support fact-checkers against harassment and host training workshops.

Google said it is working with the collaborative network LatamChequea to train 500 new fact-checkers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the US Capitol riots in January 2021 flung online misinformation into the sphere of public debate, with many agreeing that misleading or inaccurate info, deliberate or otherwise, should be removed from public platforms.

Misinformation has jumped into discussion again with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as millions of people have reported seeing misleading, manipulated or false information about the conflict on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Telegram.

Last December, Meta removed six disinformation networks on its platform, including some that propagated false claims and conspiracy theories around the origin of Covid-19.

