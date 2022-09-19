Granite Digital plans UK expansion through WP Engine partnership

The digital agency expects to generate €3.1m in additional revenue and reach a wider customer base through its partnership with WP Engine.

Granite Digital has announced a new partnership with WP Engine, in a bid to expand its boost its services and grow its client base.

WP Engine specialises in WordPress technology, providing managed hosting as well as e-commerce and enterprise offerings.

Granite Digital was chosen by WP Engine to help spearhead growth in the Irish enterprise sector. The partnership will also allow the Irish agency to scale its business in the UK, by leveraging WP Engine technology to reach a wider customer base.

The Irish digital agency expects to generate €3.1m in additional revenue before the end of 2023 from the strategic partnership.

“WordPress is growing at an incredible pace with more than two out of every five websites now powered by its technology,” said Granite Digital co-founder and partner Robert Carpenter. “As the global leaders, WP Engine is central to driving this growth and we’re delighted to enter this new strategic partnership in Ireland and the UK.

“We’ve identified significant opportunities together in the enterprise sector and have no doubt we’ll achieve our growth targets in both markets,” Carpenter said.

Granite has begun transitioning some of its customers to WordPress in collaboration with WP Engine. The Cork-based agency expects to fully migrate more than 200 existing and new customers before the end of 2023.

Some of the first customers that have migrated include Abbey Capital, Cliffs of Moher and the UK’s Gobeyond Partners.

The digital agency said the migrated customers will get enhanced performance, security and governance from their new platforms.

WP Engine senior director and site lead Paul Ryan said Granite Digital is “an obvious partner” due to the agency’s enterprise reach, technical knowledge and “extensive digital transformation experience”.

“We also share common goals and values which are crucial for functioning as a successful team,” Ryan said. “We’re excited about collaborating with such an ambitious partner that fully understands how WordPress and its wider ecosystem are so key to the digital-first economy.”

Cork-based Granite said it has delivered more than a thousand web projects for companies and institutions in Ireland since it was founded in 2009. Some of its clients include Lidl, Dalata Hotel Group, Bord Bia and Huawei.

In May, Granite Digital acquired Dublin-based Willows Consulting to boost its e-commerce capabilities while adding 120 customers to its client portfolio.

