Screendragon secures €25m for workflow automation platform

The company will significantly expand its Irish operations as it also eyes growth in the US market.

Screendragon, an Irish co-founded workflow automation company, has secured €25m to expand its operations in Cork and the US.

With a focus on the agency and marketing sectors, Screendragon is a software platform that automates complex workflows for big brands. It connects distributed teams and provides business agility at scale.

Founded in 2001 by Jan Quant, John Briggs and Fergus Ashe, Screendragon is headquartered in London. Essentially, the company powers brands and agencies to plan, create and deliver content to market efficiently.

The latest investment was led by Kennet Partners, with participation from Federated Hermes Private Equity and will be used to expand the company’s Irish operation, doubling its headcount in Cork. The funding will also help Screendragon further expand in the US.

“We were impressed with Screendragon’s bootstrapped growth story. The team has outcompeted software giants to win some of the world’s largest brands as customers without raising any institutional capital,” said Kennet director Cillian Hilliard.

“Our investment demonstrates the confidence we have in Screendragon’s differentiated technology, the existing team and its blue-chip customer base. With additional resources to strengthen the team in Cork and the US, and scaling of the existing leadership talent, we are confident we can transform the business into a global leader.”

Following the investment, Clive Sirkin will assume the role of chair of a newly constituted board of directors. Quant, Briggs and Ashe will continue to lead the company as part of the executive leadership team.

“Jan, Fergus, Clive and I vetted several investment firms over many months for possible investment,” said Briggs.

“Kennet Partners has a proven track record of growing successful businesses. We are looking forward to using this investment and adding resources to accelerate sales, product roadmap and growth objectives while continuing to deliver the innovative technology and support our existing clients have come to expect.”

