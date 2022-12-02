Kanye West no longer buying Parler, gets suspended from Twitter again

Ye was resuspended from Twitter for posting an antisemitic image, following a controversial interview with Alex Jones where the rapper said he can ‘see good things about Hitler’.

Rap artist Kanye West is no longer buying the social media site Parler, while his Twitter account has been suspended again after he violated the site’s rules on inciting violence.

In October, Parler’s parent company Parlement Technologies said it had entered an agreement in principle to sell the platform to West, who is now legally known as Ye.

However, Parler confirmed on its Twitter page yesterday (1 December) that it had “mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale” in mid-November.

Parler is a platform that has grown popular with Donald Trump supporters. In October, a statement issued by Parler said West was taking a “bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech”, with the goal of creating a “truly non-cancellable environment”.

The move came after the rapper was locked out of both Instagram and Twitter for posting antisemitic comments on the platforms.

Suspended from Twitter again

Ye was reinstated on Twitter at the end of November, as new owner Elon Musk announced plans to offer “amnesty” to suspended accounts on the platform.

Other prominent but controversial accounts that were reinstated included those of former US president Donald Trump and internet personality Andrew Tate.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was not allowed back on the platform, because Musk said he “has no mercy” for anyone who “would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame”.

However, Musk revealed the decision to resuspend Ye’s account after the rapper posted an antisemitic image on Twitter yesterday. The image was of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David.

Musk commented on the image that the US rapper’s account would be suspended as Ye “again violated our rule against incitement to violence”.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

The image was posted hours after Ye took part in a controversial interview with Jones. Ye made a series of antisemitic remarks during this interview, including comments about “the Jewish media” and saying he can “see good things about Hitler”.

Kanye West pictured at a performance in 2011. Image: Kim Erlandsen/NRK P3 via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)