LinkedIn to launch new Clubhouse-style audio events feature

The audio feature will be rolled out to LinkedIn creators initially, with plans to also introduce a video version.

LinkedIn is set to introduce a new audio feature that lets users engage in virtual events and fireside chats.

The professional networking site will roll the new feature out in beta this month, according to TechCrunch, and plans to launch a video events feature in the coming months.

LinkedIn has been working on these features since at least March last year, when many social platforms were looking to tap into the market being carved out by audio discussion app Clubhouse.

Clubhouse was released in 2020 and gained a host of new fans during the pandemic who used the app as a way to connect with each other from home. Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram and Discord all followed suit, creating their own live conversation features.

Like Clubhouse, which started out with an air of exclusivity before opening its doors to all users last June, LinkedIn will initially encourage members of its creator community to get involved in hosting conversations, with the aim of expanding this to larger organisations in the future.

“Our philosophy is to put the organisers in control,” said product manager Jake Poses in an interview with TechCrunch. “We want to make it easier to host virtual round tables, fireside chats and more. Some may want the event to be more formal, or less formal. Some might want to communicate with their audience, to open up to the floor. We’re giving professionals interactivity and support.”

He said that moving from in-person events to virtual events “is actually democratising and opening up access to many more people”.

There is the possibility of introducing paid ticketed events down the line, although Poses said there are no plans for that at the moment. Last September, a LinkedIn spokesperson told TechCrunch that the site was “exploring options for payment in the events product based on feedback from event organisers”.

Its events hub, launched in 2019, allowed site users to plan physical meet-ups and events. Since the pandemic and the shift to remote working, LinkedIn has come to focus more keenly on virtual events. Last summer, it backed virtual events platform Hopin and acquired video creation start-up Jumprope.

Its LinkedIn Live broadcast platform also saw increased engagement during the pandemic, with Poses noting to TechCrunch that annual virtual event creation has grown by 150pc over the last year and there has been a 231pc increase in LinkedIn Live virtual event attendees.

