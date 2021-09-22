Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories

The US tech giant’s latest product launch saw it add several new Surface Pro devices to its existing line up, as well as PC accessories.

Microsoft has today (22 September) announced the addition of new Surface devices and PC accessories to its existing Surface portfolio.

The new products are available for pre-order from today online and through other major retailers including Harvey Norman, Currys, Amazon and more.

The Surface Laptop Studio is an updated version of the tech giant’s Surface Book. It can transform into three different postures or ‘modes’: workstation mode, stage mode and studio mode. Prices start at €1,729 and the laptop comes with built-in storage and charging for the Surface Slim Pen 2 underneath the keyboard.

The Surface Pro 8 is a redesigned version of Microsoft’s most powerful Pro. The new version offers an improved curved screen with a high-resolution 13-inch display. Retailing at €1,099, the Surface Pro 8 features 11th Gen Intel Core processors, new port selection – including two Thunderbolt ports –and cameras and speakers.

Read up on the exciting news from today's Surface announcement! https://t.co/12wH0Aa6rG — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 22, 2021

Surface Duo 2 is the company’s improvement on its existing Surface Duo line. The updated Duo 2 features larger screens, increased durability, a dynamic triple-lens camera, fast 5G and a spine that displays notifications when the device is closed. It won’t be available to purchase until 21 October, but when it drops, prices will start at €1,680.

Microsoft has also made its Surface Pro 7+ available in its consumer channel starting at €869. Previously, the Surface Pro 7+ was only available to buy commercially.

For a slightly more affordable option, customers can check out the Surface Go 3, which is the next evolution in the Surface Go product line, with prices starting at €449. It has a portable touchscreen, using the same Surface Go design with more power. It has fast Intel Core processors, all-day battery life, and built-in Microsoft security. It is optimised for digital pen and touch, while the tablet-to-laptop versatility makes it ideal for everyday tasks.

While Surface Pro X may already be on the market, it will now be extended to new audiences with a Wi-Fi-only option. It retails at €969. It is the thinnest Surface Pro and has increased native app supports.

In terms of accessories, Microsoft also launched the Surface Slim Pen 2 today. The touch pen has improved haptics and interaction feedback and is designed to replicate the feeling of pen on paper.

It can be stored and charged within compatible Surface devices. The Slim Pen 2 costs €135.

The Surface Adaptive Kit was launched to help users adapt their Surface device and retails at €11. While this tool can be used by anyone looking to adapt their Surface, the kit was specifically designed to adapt Surface devices for those with low vision, blindness, and/or limited strength.

The Ocean Plastic Mouse is a 20pc recycled and plastic mouse designed by Microsoft. The device comes in completely recyclable packaging, is created from recycled materials and retails at €27.99.

The final piece of new kit is the Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset. The headset is certified for Microsoft Teams with high-quality audio and voice. It is designed to be lightweight. Prices start at €62.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.