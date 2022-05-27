Microsoft working on ‘Keystone’ dongle that can turn any TV into an Xbox

First announced last year, Microsoft confirmed that it is taking time to update the streaming device before bringing it to market.

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on a dongle that can stream Xbox services to any TV, Windows Central reports.

There have been rumours circulating about the dongle for some time, which could serve as Microsoft’s competitor to Google Stadia and Chromecast. The tech giant first announced last year that it was working on a game streaming device that could “be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console”.

Microsoft has now confirmed to Windows Central that the product is codenamed ‘Keystone’ and it is a modernised HDMI streaming device that can run Xbox’s Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming services.

However, a Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Central that the company is taking time to update the product before bringing it to market.

“As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers,” the Microsoft spokesperson said. “We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device.

“We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”

Microsoft has been making some heavy investments in gaming in recent years, with the sector providing steady growth for the tech giant. In April this year, the company reported the best non-holiday quarter for Xbox revenue.

This was the same quarter when Microsoft announced its next big play in the gaming sector, with plans for a $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It follows the $7.5bn acquisition of video game company Bethesda in what was previously its largest ever gaming deal.

