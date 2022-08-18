Netflix ad-supported plan may not allow offline downloads

A developer has found language in the Netflix iOS app code that suggests the company is planning to restrict downloads to its ad-free plans.

If you want to watch often download TV episodes and movies on the Netflix app to watch offline when you’re on the road or on those long boring flights, the cheaper ad-supported tier of Netflix subscriptions may not be for you.

According to language in the code of the Netflix iOS app, discovered by developer Steve Moser and first reported on by Bloomberg, the streaming service may not allow downloads and offline viewing for its upcoming ad-supported plan to be launched next year.

The move will distinguish the new plan from other existing, ad-free Netflix tiers such as the standard definition basic plan for viewing on one device at a time, the HD standard plan for viewing on two at a time and the premium Ultra HD plan that includes 4K and HDR viewing.

Netflix’s decision to offer an ad-supported tier was first hinted at in April, after it reported a loss of around 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year. This marked the first time the streaming giant had lost subscribers in more than a decade.

Last month, COO Greg Peters confirmed in a blogpost that the company will be working exclusively with Microsoft as technology and sales partner on the advertisements.

“It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life,” he said at the time.

The streaming giant has previously said that account sharing is making it “harder to grow membership in many markets”. It estimated that from 222m paying households, its service is being shared to roughly another 100m homes.

This is in contrast to Disney+, which is quickly catching up with Netflix in terms of subscribers. It is also planning to launch its own ad-supported service in the US this December.

Bloomberg also said that Netflix does not plan to allow customers to skip ads or access playback controls while ads are playing.

