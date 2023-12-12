MEPs vote to tackle online addiction by going after Big Tech design features

MEPs want to send out a ‘strong signal’ to Big Tech companies that they cannot make people into cash cows using addictive tech design.

Members of the European Parliament have voted in favour of the EU taking steps to address online addiction. The MEPs voted today (12 December) in line with a report that highlighted some of the dangers of smartphone addiction and endless scrolling.

The report includes a proposed ban on what it says are some of the most addictive smartphone design features. For example, it wants to stop endless scrolling and automatic movie playback as well as take action against social media’s recommendation algorithms. It also proposes a reversal of the burden of proof for these addictive systems and it wants increased clarity on what goes on behind the scenes – meaning access to the dashboards of Big Tech companies.

Kim Van Sparrentak, the European Parliament Rapporteur named on the report, said the vote sent a “strong signal” to Big Tech companies. “The EU can and should lead in tackling the addictive design of online services.”

“Why do we still accept that we are barely able to concentrate on work or have a conversation without being distracted by a phone? No amount of self-discipline can beat Big Tech’s tricks, fuelled by armies of designers and psychologists to keep you glued to your screen. If we don’t act now, this will have an impact on the mental health and brain development of generations to come.”

Other MEPs made similar comments on the problem of smartphone addiction, including Van Sparrentak’s fellow Greens MEP Grace O’Sullivan.

The Ireland South MEP said that Irish people, in particular, spend more time in front of the phone and the computer screen than most other countries on Earth.

“Time is valuable and it is especially valuable to media companies who can quite literally put a price on it through advertising, in-game purchases and selling our personal data. The Parliament today sent a strong message to the Commission that in forthcoming legislation, it must put forward measures to end malicious addictive practices designed to keep us online but with our brains turned off.”

Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey, who represents Ireland’s Midlands North-West constituency in the European Parliament, said that the problem of online addiction was particularly prevalent among young people. He also made the point that gambling companies can make a lot of money with tech that designed to exploit addictions.

“It’s not just an issue affecting young people. Gambling apps, for example, can be very problematic for individuals with addiction issues,” he said.

The European Commission will evaluate the proposals and the report findings in due course. It is currently in the process of evaluating the need to update certain consumer protection legislation to ensure a high level of protection in the digital environment, with results expected in 2024.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.