TikTok to start moving Dublin staff into new Docklands office

TikTok informed its employees based in Dublin yesterday (19 October) that some teams will begin moving to the new Sorting Office building from December onwards.

A spokesperson for the company told SiliconRepublic.com that the transfer of Dublin staff to the new office will be a “gradual process” and that exact numbers of who will be working from there are not available at this time.

However, the Sorting Office, which was first announced as a TikTok office in November 2021, has more than 200,000 sq ft of office space with a capacity for up to 2,000 employees.

TikTok’s employees in Dublin work across a range of areas including trust and safety, privacy, data protection and security. Certain teams, including trust and safety staff, will begin moving to the seven-storey Sorting Office in December.

Located in Cardiff Lane in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock, the former An Post sorting office was first revealed as a site for TikTok’s Irish operations in the summer of 2021 as part of the social media giant’s broader expansion in the country.

In August last year, TikTok reportedly pulled out of talks to rent another major office space in Dublin’s docklands, which would have given it capacity for another 2,500 workers.

Last month, it revealed that its first data centre in Ireland as part of Project Clover, the Chinese-owned platform’s attempt to update its data security practices across Europe, is now operational in Dublin and that migration of European user data to the centre has begun.

Part of that commitment involves storing the data of more than 150m monthly TikTok users in Europe locally across three data centres – two in Dublin and one in Norway.

Dublin employees of TikTok will be required to work from the Sorting Office three days per week, according to the Irish Times, in accordance with the company’s latest return-to-office policy introduced in July.

