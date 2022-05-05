TikTok will start sharing ad revenue with top creators

TikTok Pulse will allow creators who have at least 100,000 followers to get money from the ads that run alongside their videos, similar to YouTube’s Partner Programme.

TikTok is launching a new way for creators to make revenue on the platform, provided they have enough followers.

A new advertising programme, called TikTok Pulse, will place ads on the “top 4pc of all videos on TikTok” to help brands with exposure.

Creators and publishers will then be eligible to receive a cut of ad revenue when their videos are included. TikTok said those with at least 100,000 followers will be eligible in the initial stage of the programme.

It comes after the platform introduced a tips feature to help top creators make money from viewers.

“We’re focused on developing monetisation solutions in available markets so that creators feel valued and rewarded on TikTok,” the company said in a blogpost yesterday (4 May).

TikTok GM of North America global business solutions, Sandie Hawkins, told The Verge that the company will share 50pc of Pulse’s ad revenue with creators that are eligible for the programme. She said Pulse will launch in the US in June and will expand to other markets later in the year.

While offering another option for creators to earn money on the platform, TikTok is also using Pulse to target its platform to advertisers.

“TikTok Pulse is designed to give brands the tools and controls to be a part of these everyday moments and trends that engage the community,” the company said in its blogpost.

It added that there will be 12 categories in Pulse, to help brands place their ads next to the most “culturally relevant content”. It also said its “proprietary inventory filter” will ensure that ads are played next to verified content with brand suitability.

The new feature shares similarities to YouTube’s Partner Programme, which allows creators to earn ad revenue from their videos, provided they have more than 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 valid public watch hours in the last 12 months.

YouTube and TikTok have been launching new features recently as competition heats up in the social video space. Last year, YouTube launched a short-form video creation feature called Shorts, following the rise of short-form video sharing platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Then in March, TikTok started rolling out a new feature that allows users to post videos up to 10-minutes long to compete further with the likes of YouTube and Instagram.

YouTube hit back last month with an expansion to Super Thanks, the feature that lets viewers tip creators for individual videos. The feature is now available to all eligible creators across 68 locations in the YouTube Partner Program.

