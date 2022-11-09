Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts

Having waited until the US midterm elections to get over, Twitter is now planning some big changes to its Blue subscription service.

Days after being taken over by Elon Musk, Twitter is planning to introduce an ‘Official’ label to select accounts to distinguish them from regular subscribers to the Twitter Blue service.

Esther Crawford, head of early-stage products at Twitter, tweeted last night (8 November) to reveal the company is responding to queries from “a lot of folks” around whether accounts that receive a blue tick as part of the Twitter Blue service will be considered official accounts.

This is particularly important in the context of accounts that belong to politicians, governments and public officials, which is why it reportedly decided to delay the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its $8 per month service until after the US midterm elections.

Crawford clarified that not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label. She also confirmed that the non-purchasable label will be extended to government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, “major” media outlets, publishers and “some” public figures.

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

“The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features,” Crawford’s tweet read. “We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

The latest move by Twitter, which laid off around half its global employees last week, is aimed to tackle the problem of accounts pretending to be other people, especially important public figures or bodies.

Yoel Roth, head of safety and integrity at Twitter, tweeted that such misleading profiles “make Twitter worse for everyone”. He said that Twitter banned more than half a million accounts last year for impersonating people and brands.

Citing Twitter’s existing rules around parody accounts, Roth said: “When verified accounts use impersonation as a tactic – whether for parody or not – it creates an especially confusing experience. It’s been our long-standing practice to suspend verified users when they do this.”

Verification! Impersonation! Twitter Blue! There’s a lot going on around identity on Twitter — let’s break down what our policies are, and some of the big questions we still need to answer… — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 8, 2022

He added that the planned changes to Twitter Blue to make verification more widely available “raise the stakes” for this kind of impersonation.

“In the short term, we’ll ramp up proactive review of Blue verified accounts that show signs of impersonating another user. When we find them, we’ll suspend them,” he said.

“Long-term, I think we need to invest more in identity verification as a complement to proof-of-humanness,” Roth added, saying that $8 per month raises the costs of spam “a lot” and is an efficient way to fight bots on the platform.

