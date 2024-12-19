How are these 9 companies giving back to the community?

It may be the season of goodwill, but these nine organisations believe in being part of the greater good all-year round.

The last couple of years have been difficult for a number of reasons and now, amid increasing global turmoil and disruption, it has never been more important for companies to take a stance when it comes to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Improved employee retention, reputation building, a competitive advantage and attracting key investors are just four of the numerous benefits associated with adopting strong CSR and ESG models, but above all of that, is being a part of contributing to the greater social good, for internal and external stakeholders, as well the people in wider communities.

CSR and ESG initiatives are an opportunity for organisations to have a lasting positive impact and here is how these nine companies are doing just that.

Accenture

US multinational provider of strategy, consulting, digital, technology, security and operational services, Accenture gives back through its corporate citizenship and employee programmes, as well as the Skills to Success programme which prepares people for employment and professional opportunities.

“Collaboration is key to our success in realising our skilling goals and we have partnered with a range of partners, including the Department of Social Protection, Fastrack to IT and Inner City Enterprise, to help people build the market relevant skills to find meaningful employment,” said corporate citizen strategy and programmes manager Ariana Ball.

The organisation is also cognisant of its environmental footprint and has committed to a culture of sustainable operations. This is achieved by adhering to short- and long-term net-zero targets.

“Our goal is that 90pc of our key suppliers disclose their environmental targets and the actions being taken to reduce emissions by the end of 2025. We are on track to meet this goal, with 89pc of key suppliers disclosing their targets and 96pc disclosing the actions they are taking to reduce their emissions.”

Bristol Myers Squibb

Global biopharma company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) recently partnered with the local Tidy Towns initiative and established several community-based clean-up events where employees can volunteer to beautify their parks and neighbourhoods. The organisation has also partnered with several local charities, community groups and hospices.

Additionally, in order to give children and young people the best start career-wise, employee volunteers spend time with primary and post-primary school students, offering advice and information on STEM professions, early-career programmes, apprenticeships and graduate programmes.

Adherence to an ESG model is also of importance to BMS and the company has implemented a number of important policies to ensure it is aligned with wider sustainability objectives.

“Our Cruiserath campus has a decarbonisation roadmap and we have numerous projects at site from the perspective of emission reductions, decreased water consumption and biodiversity protection,” said Vincent Weldon, CSR lead and associate director of engineering, commissioning qualification and validation.

“These initiatives not only demonstrate our commitment to social and environmental responsibility, but also play a crucial role in attracting and retaining talent.”

BMS also introduced facilities for employees with electric and hybrid cars, as well as 20 bug hotels, 12 bird houses and ‘no mow’ zones.

Fidelity Investments

Multinational financial services firm Fidelity Investments is focused on two main areas when it comes to giving back – the local community, and education and employment. In relation to the latter, the organisation runs 21 education programmes that provide a STEM education to a broad range of people, from primary school to early-career starters and beyond.

“Our aim with these programmes is to help tackle the challenge of the STEM talent shortage across Ireland as well as reducing social disadvantage through education and support,” said Aoife Murphy, the CSR and events manager at Fidelity Ireland.

“We also launched three new CSR collaborations this year which add to the value of our overall CSR programme, Fidelity Cares. The first is our Women in STEM Scholarship fund in partnership with DCU, where female students from diverse backgrounds will be awarded funding to help with their studies.”

Fidelity also runs an after-school club, the Fidelity Code Club, which supports young people as they work to improve their coding and digital skills.

“We hosted ‘Fidelity Cares Month’ in May, where we enabled our associates to volunteer through organised activities each week that positively impacted our local communities such as school transformation days, assembling kits for children in hospital, school-to-work visits and much more.”

Henkel

German multinational chemical and consumer goods company Henkel has, this year, partnered with Elephant in the Room, a mental health charity that promotes open and honest conversations about mental health and how to reduce the associated stigma.

“As part of this initiative, a symbolic elephant model was prominently displayed in the foyer of Henkel’s Tallaght office, serving as a daily reminder for employees to prioritise and discuss mental health openly,” said Alexandra Coleman, the European centre of excellence head of talent attraction and DEI at Henkel.

“Additionally, Brent Pope, the founder of Elephant in the Room and a former rugby international player, visited our office to engage with employees, sharing insights about the charity’s mission and the importance of mental wellbeing.”

The organisation takes its commitment to DEI and ESG very seriously and often organises or attends events that raise awareness of important issues, such as gender equality, LGBTQIA+ inclusion and diversity of culture.

“Henkel Ireland were additionally honoured to receive the Investors in Diversity Bronze recognition from the Irish Centre for Diversity. This accolade acknowledges the strong foundations the company has established to integrate DEI into our broader organisational systems.”

Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS), which makes tech for media platforms, advertisers and publishers for tracking and data optimisation, often takes part in activities that benefit the wider community and work towards the companies’ sustainability and social goals. Park clean-ups, efforts to end homelessness and child poverty, tree planting initiatives and animal welfare programmes are some of the activities IAS encourages its employees to participate in.

“This year, IAS partnered with the Habitats Foundation to plant 262 trees in Kenya to support local sea turtle and bird populations,” said Geetanjali Sugrim, a talent development programme manager.

“To address ESG concerns, IAS developed a comprehensive strategy considering both its business needs and external stakeholders. We’ve reported our carbon emissions and the steps our teams are taking to reduce negative impacts to the environment. Socially, we have strong DEI, wellness, and learning and development programmes.”

IAS supports its employees charitable and socially conscious values by offering full-time staff members 32 fiscal hours, or one day per quarter, in which they can volunteer their time, give back to their communities and engage in meaningful work outside of their jobs.

Liberty IT

Software company Liberty IT became aware of a lack of knowledge and information around technology careers within schools, as well as a cut to funding in relation to educational experiences. In response, the organisation established the STEAM Studio programme, an immersive amalgamation of tech and art, open to students aged 12-15.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from both students and teachers,” said Laura Mackin, the director of communications and marketing at Liberty IT.

“So far, we’ve welcomed over 1,300 students and have just announced a STEAM Studio pilot with Galway City Museum, due to launch in 2025, illustrating our responsibility as organisations to use our resources and incredible people to drive real impact.”

PwC

Professional services company PwC feels a responsibility towards encouraging young people to engage with education and potential future career routes. The company recently launched the Social Impact Strategy, a programme that promotes social inclusive, equitable and connected communities both within the firm and beyond.

“A key feature of the strategy is the PwC Giving programme, which aims to help those who are most marginalised in society,” explained Clodagh Dunleavy, the people experience manager.

“PwC has launched a three-year partnership with Focus Ireland, specifically supporting their PETE programme (Preparation for Education, Training, and Employment), as well as with Simon Community NI. In addition to supporting specific educational projects within these charities, PwC offers a donation matching scheme for employees to fundraise for these two charities throughout the year.”

Through its partnerships, PwC aims to bridge educational gaps, cultivate a skilled workforce and promote social mobility. This is achieved by implementing initiatives with groups such as Junior Achievement, Early Learning Initiative and Career Leap. Additionally, in collaboration with secondary schools across the north-east inner city, PwC can enable young people with financial issues to continue on into third-level education and employment.

“At third level, PwC has introduced the PwC Access Pathways programme, which aims to break down barriers and reduce stigmas about the world of work. The programme encourages access students to experience a day in the life of a PwC employee and gain insights into prospective careers.”

TCS

Multinational technology company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ireland often fundraises for worthy causes, namely, organisations that support people with Alzheimer’s or cancer, as well as those who need additional financial support. The company supports the Pieta House ‘Darkness into Light’ walk, in aid of people dealing with various mental health conditions and thoughts of suicide.

“Christmas can be a particularly tough time for families and we continue to run a ‘Secret Santa’ with Donegal Lifestart Services to give gifts to children in need. Given our technology roots, we also donated laptops and equipment to Ukrainian families who have settled in Donegal,” said Andrea McBride, the head of the TCS’ global delivery centre in Letterkenny.

ESG measures are also of key concern and the delivery centre in Letterkenny is committed to using 100pc green energy, with plans to become energy self-sufficient on-site by 2027. Solar panels used throughout the centre have resulted in carbon savings equivalent to planting 697 acres of forest or removing the emissions of 126 vehicles for one year.

“Waste reduction initiatives include switching to bio bags, dry mopping, reducing cleaning chemicals and composting food waste and TCS also works with vendors to prioritise sustainable sourcing and optimise delivery efficiency. We also hold internal ‘Energy Saving Conferences’ to educate staff on sustainable practices.”

Workhuman

Irish multinational human capital management company Workhuman has onboarded the organisation’s first-ever DEI director, following the hiring of a new director of environmental sustainability. “These leadership roles reflect our dedication to creating a workplace that is diverse, equitable, inclusive, and sustainable, where every voice is heard and valued,” said David Burke, the head of global talent acquisition and employer brand.

“One of the stand-out achievements this year for all of us at Workhuman was the launch of our inaugural supplier diversity programme, an initiative designed to broaden our partnerships and support underrepresented businesses. This programme embodies our dedication to fostering economic inclusion and aligns with our mission to create a more equitable business ecosystem.”

Workhuman also participated in the Science Based Targets initiative to ensure the organisation was fully aligned with climate targets and the reduction of harmful emissions. “We conducted our first double materiality assessment, reflecting our adherence to the EU Corporate Sustainable Reporting Standard. These efforts are part of a broader strategy that integrates DEI, supplier diversity, and inclusivity as foundational pillars of our ESG framework.”

