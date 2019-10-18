What does a job in data science look like and why pursue one in Ireland? Read up on what you may have missed this week in Careers.

This week on Siliconrepublic.com we’ve been looking at all things data science, bringing some valuable and diverse perspectives together about careers and opportunities in this industry.

Data science is a versatile area where a spectrum of skills come to the fore. For any data scientists hoping to apply their knowledge to AI and machine learning, Veritone’s Aaron Edell gave us some top tips on maximising the potential of these technologies.

We also heard from Anaplan’s chief data scientist, Tal Sergalov, on why “data science doesn’t just mean sitting alone at your computer all day”.

Head of data science at Aon’s Centre for Innovation and Analytics (ACIA), Jennifer Cruise, explained why insurance is the “original data industry”, while Brian O’Halloran of Liberty IT discussed how studying galaxy evolution came in handy for a career as a data scientist.

Jobs announcements

In jobs news, software provider Spearline announced 24 new positions in Waterford this week as part of a €2.9m investment, while membership and payment platform Patreon will create 30 roles in a new Dublin office over the next two years.

We also took a look into the major tech companies on the hunt for new talent in Limerick, and Hays’ Matthew Cotton discussed why more and more professionals are heading to Galway right now.

Coming to Ireland

We’ve been focusing on Galway and the west coast as a growing ecosystem for opportunities in tech and innovation, and that’s certainly reflected in the people it has attracted.

We got insights from some recent recruits about moving to Ireland, such as Fidelity Investment’s Jacek Gebal, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care’s Shreya Salehittal and Jaguar Land Rover’s Daniele Faugiana.

And it’s not just the west coast bringing in new talent. We talked to Viasat’s Arturo Ruvalcaba about his move from California to Dublin, as well as George Penman’s relocation from Scotland to join GMI.

Career insights

With conversations about the future of work all around us, it can seem like the only viable route to a successful and fulfilling career is to constantly seek change and take new steps.

That may be true, but HR director at Accenture Ireland, Lisa Rose, knows that it can all happen within the same organisation. She spoke to us about her rewarding 25 years with the company.

And for anyone fresh out of college and weighing up the option of graduate programmes, we heard from BMS graduate engineer Eleanor Thornton, who discussed her experiences so far.

