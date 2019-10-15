New Patreon Dublin office will create 30 jobs over next two years

Patreon is set to establish a European headquarters in Dublin.

Membership and payment platform Patreon is coming to Irish shores, with plans to open a new European headquarters in Dublin. The company is set to create 30 roles in this new office over the next two years within its product, engineering and general administrative teams.

“Establishing Patreon’s European headquarters in Dublin marks an exciting milestone as we expand our global presence,” said Sandra McDevitt, senior vice-president of people at Patreon. “Building off of our recently opened office in Porto, Portugal, the roles for the Dublin team will … [enable] us to build on our products and services to meet the needs of our growing creator and patron base.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said that he met with Patreon co-founder and CTO Sam Yam in San Francisco recently, and the two discussed the company’s plans for international expansion.

“Its European HQ in Dublin will be an important centre to grow and serve their customer base within Europe and a place where Patreon can access the talent it requires to expand,” Shanahan added.

Expansion plans

Patreon is a membership platform that connects content creators with their fans, and allows fans to effectively subscribe to content creators and pay regular ‘patronage’. The company was founded in 2013 by Yam alongside YouTube star and musician Jack Conte.

According to the company, Patreon provides a platform for more than 100,000 creators who are supported by more than 3m patrons. It also claims that it is on track to send $1bn to creators this year.

In July, the company raised $60m in Series D funding and said that it would use the fresh investment to open an office in Porto, as well as a number of other European locations.

