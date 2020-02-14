Treat yourself to a new job this Valentine’s Day

From new working options for commuters to financial companies hiring for software talent, we received lots of exciting jobs news this week.

Whether you’re a fan of Valentine’s Day or not, there’s reason to celebrate this 14 February as we look at some of the exciting jobs news and insights from throughout the week.

The financial services sector, for example, is continuing to evolve in an age of digital transformation, and businesses need skilled software professionals to help. From Citi to Mastercard, we took a look at eight top companies in Ireland that are currently on the lookout for new software and tech recruits.

We also heard some hiring news from Irish AI start-up LogoGrab. The business, which works with clients on holographic authentication and fraud detection, will be recruiting around 10 people across marketing, operations and sales at its new headquarters on Dublin’s Thomas St.

Elsewhere, organisations are seeking new staff outside the capital. This week, the M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet hosted its Commuter Jobs Expo in Meath, where more than 50 exhibitors showcased hundreds of jobs. The expo was aimed at commuters, after TomTom’s most recent Traffic Index named Dublin as Europe’s sixth worst city for congestion.

Careers insights

Meanwhile, Accenture’s Sinead Barry discussed her unconventional career route from biochemistry to financial services, as well as the value she places in “bursting the myth that her career has been a carefully orchestrated plan”.

Kaarthik Janakiraman, a senior manager in trade operations at Fidelity Investments, told us about his experiences moving from India to Ireland five years ago. He described his move as a “seamless transition” thanks to a number of factors, which included Ireland’s “very warm and welcoming people”.

And from particle physicist to senior data scientist at Citi, Matthew Beckingham has forged a fascinating career path. He talked to us about day-to-day life in his current job, from working with colleagues across different time zones to continuous learning.

Words of wisdom

Are you frustrated with the way your recent performance reviews have been going? We heard from Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays Australia and New Zealand, on why it’s important to keep appraisal processes fresh and how employers can work towards achieving that.

We also looked at a recent survey from Automation Anywhere, suggesting that data entry is the world’s most-hated office task and proposing that it might be time for companies to consider welcoming bots into the workplace.

And with the UK’s Financial Reporting Council pressing companies to report on their culture – including initiatives for diversity and climate change, for example – Limeade CEO Henry Albrecht talked to us about why companies will need to start taking culture as seriously as areas such as operations and cybersecurity.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.