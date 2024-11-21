Andy Bradshaw discusses the rise of the CHRO and how company HR teams are operating at the intersection of technology and culture.

From onboarding, leave and payroll administration, to dispute settlement, culture building and offboarding, human resource departments (HR) have long been at the core of company life. Tasked with managing the employee life cycle, the role of HR personnel has changed significantly in the last twenty years alone.

Challenges, for example, rapidly emerging technologies, the growing skills gap in the tech sector and the issue of employee retention, have begun to morph the HR industry into a different beast altogether. Nowadays, HR experts are expected to be at the epicentre of the technological wave, ready to bring their organisation into a new and exciting era.

For Andy Bradshaw, the CEO of talent acquisition and management company SHL, the rise of the chief human resource officer (CHRO), is the natural next step in the evolution of the HR sector, in the wake of the mass digital transformation of the workplace. Particularly as AI and skills continue to fuel important conversations in 2025.

“For every organisation, embracing AI is as much a cultural journey as it is a technological one,” Bradshaw told SiliconRepublic.com. “AI and automation are transforming operational processes in every part of the business by streamlining repetitive tasks. HR has an important role to play in helping employees view AI as a productivity tool and nurture the behavioural skills required to embrace AI at work.”

Bridging the skills divide in 2025

For Bradshaw, “not only do workers need to have the appetite and skills to embrace AI, but HR needs to foster a culture of curiosity, adaptability and continuous learning,” if HR leaders are serious about tackling workplace challenges as they move into the new year.

The growing skills divide within STEM careers, more specifically in the technology industry, is undoubtedly an issue that HR teams are going to be at the centre of. In fact a lack of development, training and career progression is often cited as one of the main factors behind an employee’s decision to leave their job and seek employment elsewhere.

“HR teams play a pivotal role in addressing skills gaps, especially in fast-evolving sectors like STEM. By working with other business leaders to understand future skills needs, HR can proactively create reskilling, upskilling and recruitment initiatives. They’re also in a unique position to collaborate with educational institutions, industry networks, and internal learning programs to build the talent pipeline.”

“In STEM, where rapid advancements continuously alter requirements for technical skills, forward-thinking HR teams are shifting their focus to hire and develop the durable and human skills in people. Not only are these behavioural skills stronger predictors of performance at work, they are easier to find in people. By adopting a skills-based approach, HR can significantly contribute directly to closing the skills gap.”

As noted by Bradshaw, key responsibilities for modern-day CHROs include ensuring employee wellbeing, fostering a tolerant, inclusive culture and navigating change in response to the rapidly shifting landscape. “The CHRO is also best placed to drive workforce planning, leadership development and guiding the organisation through complex regulatory and ethical challenges related to people management,” he said.

What will it take?

For HR personnel and aspiring CHROs, there are a number of areas in which they themselves need to be skilled and qualified, with Bradshaw of the opinion that much of what is required nowadays goes beyond traditional HR knowledge. For example, HR experts need to be able to strategise in order to align HR functions with wider company objectives.

CHROs may also be expected to have advanced communication skills that enable them to work cross-functionally, resonating with and relating to employees across a wide array of departments, building strong networks and influencing business outcomes.

“With increasing regulatory demands, advanced compliance knowledge is essential for complying with rules and regulations. Effective stakeholder management helps CHROs maintain good working relationships across all levels of the organisation, while financial acumen ensures resources are used efficiently and financial impacts are considered in every decision.”

Additionally, as organisations reach global status and widen their net to international employees, clients and consumers, CHROs must spearhead HR initiatives that take into account cultural differences and sensitivities, to cultivate a safe, happy and professional working environment.

“These skills enable CHROs to navigate their organisations through challenges, champion sustainable growth and foster an inclusive, dynamic workplace.”

