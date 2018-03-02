What are the most common misconceptions about engineering careers?

For Engineers Week, we in Careers decided to examine the pervasive stereotypes about engineering as a career and check out some of the hottest jobs available.

While everyone has been abuzz this week about all the latest updates from the ‘Beast from the East’ and the spate of unseasonably icy weather and snow Europe has been experiencing, let us not forget that today (2 March) marks the conclusion of the 2018 edition of Engineers Week.

What is the first thing you think of when you think of an engineer? In all likelihood, your pre-conceived notions are far removed from reality.

For a long time, engineering suffered an (undeserved) image problem: the idea that it was stale, repetitive even. Fortunately, technological developments such as IoT, 3D printing and modelling, and even machine learning have done a lot to not only encourage people in their droves to pursue engineering as a career, but to make people realise that a job in engineering is dynamic, creative and on the cutting edge of the latest innovations.

We spoke to Yiyang Sun, an electrical engineer with BD, about how his typical workday goes and just how collaborative and creative his job really is.

We also compiled this handy list of eight amazing companies hiring engineers right now, for those either looking to make a change or just at the start of their careers.

Intercom made the stunning announcement that it will almost double its workforce before the end of 2018, meaning loads of software engineering jobs are up for grabs.

Even if you aren’t in engineering, that doesn’t mean you’re left out in the cold. (Unless you did something like lock yourself out of your house during the storm and you actually are left out in the freezing cold, in which case you should stop reading this and should try to get inside somewhere warm and safe.)

Mayo start-up Payslip has 14 roles on offer after securing €1m in funding.

And Apex Fund Services, heroically undeterred by the weather it seems, announced 50 new positions in Cork this morning.

For more on any of these stories, follow the links below.

