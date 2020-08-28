Preparing for the future of work? Here’s what you need to get started

We discussed diversity, skills, jobs, office design and more during Silicon Republic’s 2020 Future of Work Week.

We focused on all things future of work this week at Silicon Republic. We looked at the trends that could shape how we do our jobs, from ‘asynchronous work’ and hybrid models to levelled-out hierarches and four-day weeks. We heard from a number of experts about the skills they believe will be in highest demand and about how offices of the future, co-working spaces and research labs will look.

Individuals working in variety of sectors spoke to us about their own experiences. PwC Ireland’s Sinéad Thavenot, who leads the company’s digital upskilling, discussed how we’ll all need to invest in continuous learning in the future. Meanwhile, MSD’s Lorraine Kenny foresees results-based work taking precedence over presenteeism and Shopify’s Maryrose Simpson is hopeful that our views on work-life balance will pivot to “work-life harmony” with more remote working.

For Mastercard’s Sarah Cunningham, there are five ways we’re working as a result of Covid-19 that will ultimately have a positive impact on the future of work. Wellness and diversity initiatives will continue to take a front seat, she believes, as will leaders who have empathy and humanity.

If you’re keen to learn more, you could always follow some of the people on our future of work influencers list. The individuals on it represent a great range voices on diverse topics from the future of education to economics, diversity and wellbeing.

And as you set out on your own journey towards the future, don’t forget to take your toolkit of tech resources.

Jobs announcements

Focusing back on the present, we received some positive jobs news in the pharma sector this week. Thermo Fisher Scientific announced plans to hire for 36 “high-level jobs” at its manufacturing site in Currabinny, Co Cork. In Tipperary, MSD said it will be investing further in its Ballydine facility, hiring for 20 new positions across product development, operations and quality.

Finally, Regeneron will be hiring for 400 new roles at its pharma campus in Raheen, Co Limerick, as part of the company’s “long-term commitment to Ireland”.

