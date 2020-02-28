On the job hunt? More than 1,500 new roles were announced this week

There was lots of good news for jobseekers this week, with new roles announced in areas from UX and blockchain to sales and e-business.

More than 1,500 jobs were announced this week across the island of Ireland, with Mastercard revealing plans for a new campus in Leopardstown and two tech companies expanding in Belfast.

Mastercard will be hiring across all levels for positions in areas such as AI, blockchain, cybersecurity and UX. The payments giant currently employs 650 people in Ireland, but its new south Dublin hub will house an additional 1,500 staff members.

In Belfast, ratings and reviews software provider Bazaarvoice plans to bring 50 new staff members on board over the next nine months at its new R&D hub.

Meanwhile, intelligent comparison solutions company Seopa is also growing its Belfast business. The Linen Quarter-based organisation announced 31 new roles this week, with recruitment planned for data scientists, e-business developers, IT professionals, marketing staff and salespeople.

If you’re on the lookout for a new job but don’t feel any of the above are the right fit, take a look at the ‘best places to work’ in 2020, which were revealed this week.

Careers insights

In advance of Engineers Week, we learned what it means to be a pharmaceutical engineer from Paul Dunphy of Bristol-Myers Squibb. He told us about the rewarding aspects of working in the industry, from helping patients in need to collaborating cross-functionally. Watch the video here.

We finished up our financial services focus on a high note, with insights from EY’s Danny Buckley, who described his path from law to accounting, and Fidelity Investments’ Donal Guilfoyle, who moved from retail to investment banking.

In other interesting career journeys, PwC’s John Dwyer discussed going from studying agribusiness and rural development to working as a financial services consultant – a field he finds challenging but rewarding.

Words of wisdom

Have you recently been promoted to a managerial role for the first time? It can be a daunting position to fill. For inspiration, read these five tips from Hays’ Christoph Niewerth and hit the ground running from day one.

We also shared some leadership advice from future of work expert Jacob Morgan. He recently wrote a book on the subject and, based on his insights, gave us seven different hacks from CEO for becoming a great leader.

