Why gender bias is still a challenge for girls pursuing STEM careers

In the 10 years since I Wish was established, what has changed for girls and women in the pursuit of a career in STEM? The answer is, not enough.

I Wish, a community that encourages young women in Irish and global secondary schools to consider a career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), was established 10 years ago. In the decade since the organisation was first founded, much has changed and in I Wish’s own words, “there is still room to grow”.

The group recently released the findings of the I Wish 2024 report, which surveyed 179 children in primary school and 1,703 young women in secondary school, via its app following an event last year. The purpose was to gain perspective on how young women view themselves in relation to pursuing a career in STEM.

The findings from the survey would indicate that girls and young women are in need of additional support to enable them to embark upon their careers, with 60pc of respondents stating that they regard gender inequality as a significant barrier to success in STEM.

In 2021, this figure stood at 83pc, meaning the recent percentage is a marked improvement. However, three-fifths is still an arguably unacceptable statistic, as we work to shorten the gender divide globally. Additional research suggests that a range of issues, for example, limited parental support, peer pressure and misconceptions about the industry, among others, can deter a girl from engaging with STEM post-primary and secondary education.

Caroline O’Driscoll, an I Wish co-founder, explained that while young girls are often confident in their abilities early in life, as they get older and enter their teenage years, they can become less assured.

“This could be attributed to factors such as rising social media usage, a lack of role models, stereotypes and unconscious gender bias. While early intervention in primary education is necessary – hence our expansion into a primary school programme – it is crucial we maintain a focus on the teenage stage, where confidence is particularly vulnerable,” she said.

“By intervening at this critical juncture, we can help girls retain their confidence in their abilities and view STEM as a space where they can excel, ultimately leading to a more equitable and innovative future.”

Separate opportunities

Government data suggests that there are around 437 single-sex national and secondary schools in Ireland. While mixed schools are also subject to gender stereotyping, the survey made clear the need for leaders and decision-makers operating within single-sex schools, to give greater consideration to the potential for unconscious bias.

When compared to 96pc of all-boys schools, only 68pc of all-girls schools offered STEM classes outside of standardised maths and science, according to the I Wish report. The survey also noted that young women often feel pressure to “fit in” and choose classes that are expected of them, with nearly half of all responding girls admitting that this is an important metric when selecting Leaving Cert level subjects.

Co-founder of I Wish, Gillian Keating, said, “We are advocating for a holistic, society-wide approach to tackle these challenges. This includes integrating stories of women in STEM into all subjects at primary level and promoting STEM-focused community projects as part of the sixth-class curriculum.

“For secondary education, I Wish calls for introductions to locally based female STEM professionals, equality of access to STEM subjects across single-sex and mixed schools and training to tackle gender stereotypes.”

AI displacement

Keating also noted the issue of potential AI-displacement in the future, referencing a report issued by the World Economic Forum that indicated by 2025, 85m jobs could be made obsolete or altered by AI advancements. A worrying statistic when less than 30pc of the current STEM workforce are women.

“We must empower girls to pursue careers in STEM to cultivate a diverse and innovative future workforce. We have found that from 2018 to 2022, there has been a 37pc increase in girls engaging with at least one STEM subject. While this progress is encouraging, we must intensify our efforts,” said Keating.

For Taoiseach Simon Harris, TD, the I Wish programme is a “powerful catalyst for change”.

“Female role models aren’t just inspirations”, he said. “They’re unlocking doors to a future where more young women can thrive in STEM fields that are crucial to Ireland’s economy.

This report from I Wish demonstrates that early intervention works, and we must also ensure that girls remain supported through their secondary education and beyond.”

