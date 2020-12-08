Huawei Ireland will offer new scholarships for women in STEM

In partnership with TU Dublin and UCD, the new scholarships will give financial support to 11 students as part of a pilot programme.

A new scholarship programme aims to support women studying STEM subjects, offering financial awards and support to students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Huawei Ireland has today (8 December) announced the details of the new programme, entitled Tech4Her, in partnership with TU Dublin and University College Dublin (UCD).

The scholarships will see eight students at TU Dublin receive financial awards of €3,000, while two undergraduate students and one postgraduate student in UCD will receive financial support for the duration of their studies. The scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to engage in a mentorship programme with representatives from Huawei.

Students who wish to apply can find out more from the TU Dublin and UCD websites. The application process includes a personal statement on the applicant’s passion for STEM, future career hopes and barriers faced as a woman in the STEM field. They will also have an interview with a university panel.

The launch of the scholarship follows the 2020 Pfizer Health and Science Index report last month, which indicated that 15pc of men in Ireland work in STEM compared with 7pc of women.

Huawei Ireland’s CEO, Tony Yangxu, said closing the STEM gender gap not only benefits women but leads to a more inclusive and healthy society.

“It is important that technology not only benefits a wider audience but is also designed and improved by a diverse group of talents. Without a female voice in its creation, technology will fail to serve the needs of both genders,” he said.

“The Tech4Her scholarship programme aims to empower today’s female students to become role models and leaders of tomorrow.”

TU Dublin president Prof David FitzPatrick said the scholarships are a “wonderful vehicle” to help increase the number of women studying computer science in particular. “We look forward to meeting talented young women who have a real interest in this exciting field.”

Dr Anna Kelly, director of UCD Access and Lifelong Learning, added: “This partnership with Huawei enables us to offer a Cothrom na Féinne Scholarship to female STEM scholars who, despite significant educational challenges, wish to pursue higher education and offer leadership to others.”