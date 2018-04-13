To keep ahead of the curve, focus on innovation and company culture

This week in Careers, we took a look at some of the ways various companies around Ireland are staying ahead of the game by fostering a positive company culture and promoting innovation.

In the intense race to stay ahead of the curve in the Irish tech industry, what is the key to standing out? This week, we make the case that promoting innovation and fostering a positive company culture will help a business to succeed in even the most competitive environments.

At Zendesk, an element of its culture that its workers are most proud of is the openness. We chatted to some of the employees at the company and got some details about approaching managers with regard to career development and landing your dream job.

Another company that understands how integral culture is to strengthening an organisation is eShopWorld, whose employees are quick to laud the multicultural experience and the drive to succeed that permeates the office.

Also this week, financial services multinational Mastercard revealed lofty ambitions to propel itself to the forefront of the payments industry. To facilitate this goal, it is increasing its headcount by 175 and seeking applicants such as data scientists and blockchain specialists.

Meanwhile, in Sligo, New York-based software company LiveTiles announced that it will open a new intelligence innovation centre and with it create 50 new roles in the north-west.

In West Cork, number testing software provider Spearline is spearheading a new risk and compliance division to diversify its business and respond to the upcoming GDPR deadline. It is recruiting 30 new employees to facilitate this effort.

