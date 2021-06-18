New jobs on the horizon as hybrid work trends continue

Software companies announced new job openings this week, hybrid working is here to stay and we have some tips on acing job interviews.

There’s lots of software jobs up for grabs this week in Dublin and further afield.

Delivery software management company Scurri announced a major recruitment drive over the next two years for its headquarters in Wexford.

Roles will be created across engineering, product development, customer support, sales and marketing.

Software testing company BrowserStack will expand its Irish operation in Dublin, with plans to double its current workforce there. Recruitment has already begun for some of these roles.

Moonshot, which aims to tackle harmful online content, intends to hire 37 employees for its new software development centre in Dublin.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, 750 jobs will be created at a new PwC R&D centre in Belfast following the announcement of a £40m investment.

Hybrid working is a major trend

As remote working continues for many, Microsoft has introduced several new features to Teams which will help employees collaborate together from home.

These include making meetings more engaging for remote workers, helping employees feel less stressed and making it easier to collaborate on documents. Google also aims to make collaboration easier by making Google Workspace available for all Google account holders. Here’s how to activate it.

While a hybrid working model might be welcome for many employees, there are still certain elements of remote working that need to be considered. Liberty Insurance’s Stuart Trotter answered questions about what remote working means from an insurance point of view.

And, for employers who are hiring new staff who may have finished up their education during the pandemic, Hays’ Karen Young wrote about how to support young, new employees through Covid-19 challenges.

Interview tips

Finally, we covered some practical tips for performing well in your next job interview. From the CAR (Challenge, Action, Result) technique to deep-breathing exercises and projecting confidence, it’s all there.

