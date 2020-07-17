On the job hunt? There’s opportunities in Cork, Galway and Wexford

Catch up on what you might have missed in Careers this week, from jobs news to advice for cultivating a more inclusive workplace.

If you’re job hunting this July, we shared some positive hiring news in Careers this week. In Wexford, 25 roles were announced by Florida-based IT repair company MTech Mobility. The firm will open a new European operations base at a 14,000 sq m facility in the Ardcavan Business Park in Wexford town.

Meanwhile in Galway, 25 new positions were announced as Globalization Partners, a US recruitment-tech firm, said it will open a new European headquarters in the city. New hires at the company will include software engineers, technology leads, DevOps engineers and UI and UX designers. In total, it plans to create up to 100 new technology jobs over the next three years.

As well as jobs announcements, we also put together a list of some of the companies hiring in Cork right now. Featured on the list are Johnson & Johnson, MSD, BNY Mellon and many more across a variety of sectors.

Career advice

Maybe you’re not looking for a new job but are considering some important changes in your working life, such as continuing to work remotely. Hays’ Nick Deligiannis shared his advice for telling your manager that you want to keep working from home after Covid-19.

Doing your research first is key, he said, but go in with an open mind and be ready to compromise. It’s also important that you highlight how working from home can actually benefit the whole company, rather than just your own working life.

Support for employees who want to work in different ways is a great step towards creating a more inclusive environment. But there are still areas that need plenty of work if we want to achieve true diversity and inclusion.

Acceptance of members of the LGBTQ community, for example, has come a long way, but there is still more to do. I spoke to Brendan Byrne, leader of Accenture Ireland’s LGBTQ employee resource group, about how support has to be “more than just on the surface”.

The same could be said for gender equality and equality for black, indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC), too. Cheryl Contee, the co-founder and CEO of Do Big Things, spoke to me about her own experiences of navigating the start-up scene in the US as a black woman. Read her story here.

Another inspiring woman I got to chat to is Joy Shi, a recent high-school graduate in the US who is passionate about making maths competitions more inclusive for girls. She told me about her own journey in realising her love for STEM and why she set up Integirls, a non-profit maths event for female students.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.