From green jobs to medtech jobs, there’s something for everyone this week

This week at Siliconrepublic.com, we encountered a very busy job market, as thousands of new roles across a variety of sectors were announced.

It’s a great time to be job-hunting with lots of exciting new start-up and tech jobs up for grabs – and if you’re feeling ‘energetic’ Bord na Móna is hiring too.

Semi-state climate solutions company Bord na Móna is to create thousands of jobs over the next five years as part of its plan to further its green strategy, which will see the company develop renewable energy, recycling infrastructure and carbon storage through peatland rehabilitation.

The 1,435 jobs will mostly be based in the Midlands, with 335 of the positions to be created through partnerships with third-party companies. 300 of the roles will be in construction with the rest being in tech.

Continuing on the energy theme, four Cork start-ups which have emerged from UCC’s Ignite incubation programme are hiring.

Trustap, Ecanvasser, LegitFit and Peckish are advertising sales, marketing, business development, software and customer service jobs.

And, if you’re an employer reading this for tips, you might want to take a look at a guest post by Ben Butler of Evervault, in which he discusses the recruitment lessons big companies can learn from start-ups.

For anyone on the lookout for a new job in the medtech industry, this week has yielded good news. Medable announced plans for a new drug development facility in Dublin as part of its European expansion. The company’s new EMEA headquarters in the capital will create 50 new jobs allowing it to continue the broad adoption of digital clinical trials.

Irish company Ocuco, which provides software to global eyecare manufacturers, is hiring 50 software developers in its headquarters in Blanchardstown, where it currently has a team of 80.

Elsewhere in the capital, IT services provider Weltel will recruit 25 people for positions in cybersecurity engineering, IT and data networking.

The company is also hiring project and product managers as well as recruits for its sales and marketing teams following a successful growth period over the past five years. The jobs are available immediately at its Dublin headquarters in Ballymount Industrial Estate.

Finally, there’s bad news for hackers and cybercriminals as the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has announced it is expanding its workforce from 25 to 70 over the next five years.

The NCSC will create 45 jobs ranging from entry-level positions for computer science graduates to a directorship role with a salary of €184,000 to reflect the scale and importance of the role and to attract experienced candidates.