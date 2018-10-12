What kind of effect can you have within a large enterprise?

This week in Careers, we examined the various ways you can make waves at a large enterprise even amid a sea of employees.

There are so many benefits to working in a large enterprise. Large companies will generally offer the chance to be inducted into a massive, international network. They will often have resources that are superior to that of an SME.

Yet when you’re one person in a sea of employees, it can be a little overwhelming. When you’re trying to progress your career, you need to be able to stand out from the crowd. How can you make your impact felt in a large enterprise?

This week in Careers, we spoke to some people about the ways they have changed up organisation structures or otherwise found a way to ensure the effects of their efforts got noticed.

If it’s difficult to have an impact as a full-time employee, it is doubly so for an intern. Interns often get relegated to coffee-fetching and paper-copying. Yet if you intern at Oath, according to this year’s crew of software engineering interns, you’ll be able to see your code in action on the websites of some of the biggest online brands in the world.

Even if you work in a large enterprise, it would be understandable that you would yearn for the camaraderie and high-energy feel of a start-up. There are pros and cons to every working situation but, according to Ger McMahon from Fidelity Investments, you don’t actually need to compromise at all. If you organise your team in the right way, you can foster the collaborative energy of a start-up within a large organisation.

In jobs news, there were three interesting announcements sure to whet the appetite of anyone either newly on the jobs market or looking to move into a new industry or company. US e-commerce firm Overstock revealed that it is to expand its European base in Sligo, creating 100 R&D roles and more than tripling its current Irish headcount. Meanwhile, in Derry, agricultural manufacturing company Fleming Agri announced that it will invest millions and create 34 jobs in the north-west to further its international growth. Also in Ulster, professional services firm Grant Thornton unveiled plans to expand its Belfast office and take on 48 new hires.

Finally, we compiled this list of some of the most innovative and interesting companies that are hiring in software development right now.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

Updated, 3.55pm, 12 October 2018: This article was updated to include a third jobs announcement made this week, with Grant Thornton announcing 48 jobs in Belfast.