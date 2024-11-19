MTU and CompuCal partner up to advance Southwest STEM students

The collaboration will see thousands of science, technology, engineering and maths students equipped with cutting-edge industrial digitisation skills.

Munster Technological University (MTU) and calibration management software company CompuCal have announced a partnership that will enable both organisations to empower STEM students in Ireland’s Southwest to develop their industrial digitalisation skills.

In line with the partnership, CompuCal’s calibration management software has been integrated with MTU’s Department of Physical Sciences full and part time instrumentation and calibration programmes and will support modules on process control, instrumentation, calibration and asset management.

Once qualified, students will hold certification in digital calibration, instrument maintenance, commissioning and validation, which will enable them to address real-world challenges and prosper in data-driven, process-controlled, industrial careers.

Roughly 10pc of Ireland’s science and engineering students attend MTU and the partnership with CompuCal will expose future STEM professionals to the latest technology and many of the real-life operational challenges they can expect as expert engineers and technicians in the manufacturing field. One such innovation is the CompuCal GO, a digital, paperless tool for calibration and maintenance tasks, which can be uploaded directly to the organisation’s cloud platform.

MTU’s Donagh O’Mahony, the head of department for physical sciences welcomed the news as a positive sign for the future of the region’s students, stating “this partnership reaffirms MTU’s commitment to engaging with industry and enterprise. We are leveraging the exceptional expertise and innovation of an industry partner to support the development of future generations of talented MTU students.

“CompuCal has worked with us to review and update some of our core instrumentation and calibration modules, ensuring that they align with the latest in industrial best practice. The resulting changes best demonstrate the role of calibration in a live global manufacturing environment. This is directly relevant to our students and we are excited by the value that is being added to our course work and their learning experience.”

