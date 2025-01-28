Multilingualism: The language of success for global industries

We spoke to Ben Whately about entrepreneurship, the benefits of knowing more than one language and the other ‘unlikely’ skills impacting the world of work.

Since the pandemic we have navigated a world that is perhaps overly reliant on communication technologies. Storm Éowyn and the devastation it wreaked on people’s property and their ability to stay connected to the outside world is further proof of that. Simply put, once we lose the technical ability to make contact, communication of all kinds often falls asunder.

With that in mind, organisations could benefit from building up the communication skills that don’t always rely on a computer, a translation app or even electricity. Multilingualism, that is the capacity to speak multiple languages, is a skill that can literally open up entirely new worlds for professionals and the organisations that employ them.

From improved problem-solving skills and increased cultural awareness, to stronger international relationships and DEI engagement, the benefits to having a multilingual workforce are boundless. Which is why, for Ben Whately, the chief strategy officer and co-founder of language learning platform Memrise, multilingual skills are reaching non-negotiable territory for business success.

The future of enterprise

When it comes to the industries in the STEM sector that are becoming highly dependent on professionals with language skills, “biotech, software and renewable energy lead the way”, explained Whately.

“These global industries require seamless communication – whether that’s understanding regional vocabularies for clinical trials, tailoring software to local markets or negotiating cross-border energy deals. Being able to hear, understand and respond fluently in context is increasingly vital.”

In Whately’s opinion, multilingual skills go far beyond words. They build trust, strengthen working relationships and open doors to new markets that may have previously been closed off, due to an inability to communicate effectively. “Employees who can confidently converse in relevant, real-world scenarios are better equipped to collaborate and innovate across borders.”

Certainly, language skills give employers and their employees the opportunity to scale and grow confidently in regions that require stronger communication or even an awareness of cultural sensitivities, which can often be lost in a bad translation. Moreover, it enables organisations to pull from a wider talent pool and to prioritise those with additional skills.

Express yourself

While it is up to the individual to decide how much they are willing to commit to learning a new language, for Whately, it is crucial that organisations support and encourage employees in their upskilling journeys.

He believes the companies looking to establish a workforce that is competent in a range of dialects, should take the initiative and incorporate language skills into standardised training. “Employers need to take the lead,” he explained.

“Offering structured programs that combine practical vocabulary, contextual learning and active practice, ensures employees gain skills they’ll actually use. While individuals can supplement their learning, employer-driven initiatives integrate these skills into the company culture.”

While it is important that employees have real-world opportunities to develop and practice their newfound skills, Whately is also of the opinion that technology should be leveraged to ensure complete immersion at a time that is convenient for the person looking to improve.

“Technology makes language learning practical and immediate. With tools that simulate real-life contexts, offer native speaker input and encourage active speaking practice, employees can learn on their own schedule and apply new skills right away. This accessibility accelerates multilingual adoption across organisations.”

Looking to the future, he predicts that other ‘unlikely skills’, for example emotional intelligence and storytelling, will continue to impact the STEM sector. Because scientists and engineers are increasingly expected to communicate their ideas in a manner that is clear, compelling and concise, often broadly collaborating, these skills, when paired with cultural and linguistic awareness are becoming invaluable.

“Personalised AI-driven language programs that teach vocabulary in context, paired with immersive tools like VR, will become standard. Gamified elements and real-time feedback will make learning engaging and applicable, ensuring employees are equipped for a globally connected workplace.”

Ultimately, if organisations are committed to expanding beyond the confines of their own regions and truly making an impact, they will have to invest in their teams and cultivate a culture where they offer more than just the standardised, common-place skills that the majority of companies require.

“To compete globally, organisations must empower their teams to communicate fluently and confidently. Language learning isn’t just about understanding words, it’s about connecting through meaningful, context-rich interactions that drive collaboration and innovation.”

