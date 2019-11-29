Check out the hundreds of jobs announced in Ireland this week

From Dublin to Cork and Mayo to Belfast, there were hundreds of new sci-tech jobs announced this week across Ireland.

We received some great jobs news this week, with plenty of new opportunities being announced across the country. This included roles in cosmetic pharmaceuticals, interactive video technology, AI-powered human experience software, healthcare tech, and engineering and manufacturing for the construction industry, with positions opening up in Cork, Mayo, Belfast and Carlow.

Health insights firm LetsGetChecked also gave details of its major plans for expansion, with new roles opening up in Dublin and New York in its engineering, nursing, customer solutions and technical teams.

Career insights

As well as looking at the hundreds of jobs announced, we had some great career insights and advice throughout the week.

We learned from Zinier’s Arka Prava Dhar about the ‘blended workforce’ of the future, and why we should see robots as co-workers rather than as threats to our employment.

Elsewhere, director of biologics external manufacturing at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), Andrew Gilmore, took us through what he enjoys most about commuting between Dublin and Switzerland for work, as well as the challenges it comes with.

Words of wisdom

On the back of a sexual harassment survey carried out by the ICTU, consultancy firm HR Team said that employers should act sooner rather than later to prevent inappropriate encounters at social events, such as work Christmas parties.

We also visited UX consulting agency Each&Other to hear from two of its employees about the routes they took to get a career in this field, and what it is that, in their opinion, “makes or breaks a UX consultant”.

And finally, to gain some insights into the top skills and priority areas for workplaces in 2020, we spoke to co-CEO of LifeLabs Learning, LeeAnn Renninger. She told Siliconrepublic.com: “It’s time to recognise that we have gone beyond the industrial era and even the knowledge era and are now moving into the learning era.”