This is why you need to consider relocating for work

Relocating for work can seem like an unnecessary risk but there are plenty of instances where it’s a risk that well and truly pays off.

Conventional wisdom will tell you that when it comes to your career, you shouldn’t take any risks. Your career is your livelihood in most cases, and the fact that the two are inextricably linked does, understandably, inspire risk aversion. This is especially true when it comes to moving into a new role, right?

For example, you shouldn’t leave a permanent job to take a temporary role, correct? You shouldn’t take a pay cut, right? Relocating for work is too much of a resource-intensive gamble, no? According to Hays’ Chris Dottie, these assumptions could be holding you back from fulfilling your full potential. Though scary, there are certain risks that you should consider taking when moving on to a different job, such as moving into a new industry and even moving to a different country altogether.

James Cumiskey, a customer success executive at Kemp, took one such risk and saw a massive pay-off. He felt that New York was the best place for him to start the next stage of his career, but equally was delighted when he returned to Ireland and was welcomed to the company’s Irish operation with open arms.

Also very familiar with the challenges and rewards of relocating is Kieran McEnery, who moved from Fidelity Investments in Cork to the company’s Boston hub a few months ago and is already feeling right at home.

This week in Careers, we also examined a report produced by Globoforce showing that when it comes to end-of-year rewards, women are less likely to receive them than men, and are less likely to feel they are compensated fairly for the work they do.

In jobs news, Galway fintech start-up Pip IT Global announced 25 new jobs after raising €1m in funding from both private investors and Enterprise Ireland. Pip IT provides a secure and private online payment platform that allows migrants to pay pills and transfer money overseas at a low cost.

