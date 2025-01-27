Results are in on SHL’s workforce skill of the year

In a rapidly changing world, it should come as no surprise that the ability to learn quickly is, for SHL, the most coveted skill of the year.

There are many attributes that come to mind when you think of a highly skilled professional. From determination and technical ability, to strong interpersonal skills and a desire to learn, the options are near endless. But, for SHL, a UK-based talent intelligence platform, in their Workforce Skill of the Year assessment, the ability to learn quickly trumped all else.

With access to more than 35m assessments and data relating to hard and soft skills, workplace motivations, cognitive ability and more, Dr Sara Gutierrez, the chief science officer for SHL, stated that upon a thorough review of the last 12 months, the ability to learn quickly is undoubtedly the skill that primarily drove success at work.

This involved conducting a comprehensive job analysis to better understand the capabilities necessary for improvement across roles, industries and regions. “By leveraging robust analysis and mappings of skills to hundreds of job profiles, we identified recurring themes and trends in the skills that correlate most strongly with employee performance, adaptability and growth potential,” she told SiliconRepublic.com

Why now?

Almost everyone working with technology, even at a basic level, will tell you that the working environment is shifting daily. Compared to even a year ago, the technologies and innovations that exist now are advanced to a point that is almost inconceivable. So it stands to reason that a skill such as the ability to learn quickly would give professionals, regardless of their role, the opportunity to stay ahead of a rapidly evolving landscape.

“The ability to learn quickly has become indispensable. As roles and required skills shift faster than ever due to advancements in technology and changing job demands, organisations are increasingly prioritising behavioral skills over traditional technical expertise. The ability to learn quickly demonstrates agility and a proactive mindset, enabling individuals to absorb, apply and adapt knowledge efficiently.”

‘This skill can be cultivated and refined to meet the ever-evolving demands of today’s workplace’

For Gutierrez, the ability to work quickly, while being a result of structural and digital workplace evolution, is more than just a response to change. Rather it is the catalyst for continuous growth and the individuals who can learn at a quick pace “build the capacity to develop new competencies, solve complex problems and thrive in dynamic environments”.

“It’s the cornerstone of lifelong learning, empowering employees to stay relevant, resilient and prepared for the challenges of tomorrow. As the pace of change accelerates, the ability to learn quickly equips individuals to confidently navigate uncertainty and drive innovation, making it one of the most critical skills for personal and professional success.”

She is of the opinion that this shift towards skill-based organisations is a reflection of a change in traditional job structures. More specifically, the rigidity of standard practices and a lack of flexibility in relation to roles and titles, are no longer in line with today’s fluid, dynamic business landscape.

“Rapid advancements in technology, evolving market demands and increasingly complex challenges have highlighted the need for agility and adaptability in workforce planning. By focusing on skills rather than static roles, employers can tap into the full range of an individual’s capabilities, going beyond what their job titles suggest. This approach allows organisations to pivot more quickly, deploying talent where it’s most needed, based on specific skills rather than rigid job descriptions.”

Nurturing skill

For organisations and the individual, fostering the skills that impact the ability to work and learn quickly, are of mutual benefit, be it higher productivity, increased skillsets or better workplace relationships. Essentially, it is in a company’s best interests to nurture soft skills among employees and create an environment in which the development of non-technical talents is standard practice.

According to Gutierrez, this can be achieved by encouraging employees to dedicate time to tasks that are more challenging, revisiting complex processes where possible and marking key points for clarity. This will enable employees to build resilience and learn from their mistakes. Additionally, by routinely tackling more difficult projects, the complexity will become less daunting and more familiar.

“Leveraging feedback is also essential. By reflecting on input from managers or peers, employees can identify areas for improvement and adjust their strategies, which leads to continuous growth. Beyond these practical strategies, organisations can cultivate a supportive environment by offering opportunities for learning, such as access to training programs, cross-functional projects and mentorship, which allow employees to practice agility in real-world scenarios.”

Ultimately, for Gutierrez, like the vast majority of behavioural skills, the ability to learn quickly is not an all-or-nothing trait. We all demonstrate a degree of talent in this area and regardless of the point from which you are starting, we are all capable of learning and improving. It’s about how much you are willing to commit to it.

“Employees can challenge themselves to strengthen their ability to learn quickly by adopting habits like embracing feedback, seeking new experiences, staying curious and building mental agility. With intentional effort and the right support, such as developmental opportunities or targeted coaching, individuals can expand their capacity to learn, adapt and grow. As a result, this skill can be cultivated and refined to meet the ever-evolving demands of today’s workplace.”

